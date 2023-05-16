Home » Verge Motorcycles partners with Mika Häkkinen on electric bikes – – Gamereactor
While most people know Mika Häkkinen for his talent at driving four-wheeled vehicles, the two-time Formula 1 champion has teamed up with Verge Motorcycles to create a brand new electric bike. Dubbed the Mika Häkkinen Signature Edition, the bike will be a very limited edition machine, with only 100 people in the world owning it.

As revealed on the Verge Motorcycles website, the bike will feature an all-black suspension, custom two-tone tone, carbon fiber detailing, ceramic coating, dual leather seats, and will feature Mika’s signature and unique frame-mounted serial number. And if all that wasn’t enough, you also get a leather key card holder.

Since the frame of this iconic bike is Verge’s TS Pro, it also offers 1000 Nm of torque, a top speed of 100 km/h, a maximum power output of 102 kW, a range of 350 km and a 35-minute fast charging.

For the price of this bike, you’ll need to spend 80,000 euros to buy one of these bikes.

