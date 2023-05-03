Veritas Infoscale: New Vulnerability! UNIX and Linux affected

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Veritas Infoscale. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Veritas Infoscale on May 3rd, 2023. The report points to several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product Veritas Infoscale are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Veritas Security Alerts (Stand: 02.05.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Veritas Infoscale – Risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,2

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,3

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.2.

Veritas Infoscale Bug: Effects of an IT attack

Veritas InfoScale is an application-centric storage management solution designed to optimize enterprise IT service continuity.

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Veritas Infoscale to execute arbitrary code or perform SQL injection.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Truth Infoscale < 7.4.2.800 (cpe:/a:truth:infoscale)

Truth Infoscale < 8.0.410 (cpe:/a:truth:infoscale)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Veritas Security Alerts vom 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.veritas.com/content/support/en_US/security/VTS23-007

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for Veritas Infoscale. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/03/2023 – Initial version

