Home » Veritas Infoscale: New Vulnerability! UNIX and Linux affected
Technology

Veritas Infoscale: New Vulnerability! UNIX and Linux affected

by admin
Veritas Infoscale: New Vulnerability! UNIX and Linux affected

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Veritas Infoscale. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Veritas Infoscale on May 3rd, 2023. The report points to several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product Veritas Infoscale are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Veritas Security Alerts (Stand: 02.05.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Veritas Infoscale – Risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)
CVSS Base Score: 7,2
CVSS Temporal Score: 6,3
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.2.

Veritas Infoscale Bug: Effects of an IT attack

Veritas InfoScale is an application-centric storage management solution designed to optimize enterprise IT service continuity.

See also  Commentator of the People's Daily: Keep in mind the "three imperatives", strengthen historical self-confidence and enhance historical initiative-On learning and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Veritas Infoscale to execute arbitrary code or perform SQL injection.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems
UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products
Truth Infoscale < 7.4.2.800 (cpe:/a:truth:infoscale)
Truth Infoscale < 8.0.410 (cpe:/a:truth:infoscale)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

  1. Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly.

  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.

  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Veritas Security Alerts vom 2023-05-02 (03.05.2023)
For more information, see: https://www.veritas.com/content/support/en_US/security/VTS23-007

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for Veritas Infoscale. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

05/03/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

See also  [Game News]The Eldon Circle will be released in January 2022-ezone.hk-game animation-e-sports games-ezone.hk

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

You may also like

The number of cyber attacks on companies has...

The “Creative Mode” of “Jelly Bean Man” S4...

Microsoft lets you gift 14-day PC Game Pass...

The in-ears with in-house competition

Marvel’s Midnight Children canceled for Switch

The European Parliament’s Environment Committee wants to put...

When is the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield...

Einhell cordless handheld vacuum cleaner TE-HV 18/06 Li

Samsung’s new Neo QLED 8K, 4K TV, OLED...

Mushroom researcher Dr. Andrey Yurkov receives Johanna Westerdjik...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy