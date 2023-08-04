Veritas NetBackup: New Vulnerability! UNIX and Linux affected

There is a current IT security warning for Veritas NetBackup. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Veritas NetBackup on August 4th, 2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the product Veritas NetBackup are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Veritas Support Advisory Report (Stand: 03.08.2023).

Several vulnerabilities for Veritas NetBackup reported – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.8.

Veritas NetBackup Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

Veritas NetBackup is a solution for backing up data from IT systems.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Veritas NetBackup to execute arbitrary code and cause unspecified effects.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2016-0799.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Veritas NetBackup IT Analytics < 11.1.11 (cpe:/a:veritas:netbackup)

Veritas NetBackup IT Analytics < 11.2.04 (cpe:/a:veritas:netbackup)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Veritas Support Advisory Report vom 2023-08-03 (04.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Veritas NetBackup. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/04/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

