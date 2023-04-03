There is a current IT security warning for Veritas NetBackup. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Veritas NetBackup on March 30th, 2023. The BIOS/firmware operating system and the Veritas NetBackup product are affected by the vulnerability. The following warning was last updated on 03/31/2023.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Veritas Security Advisory VTS23-005 (Stand: 29.03.2023).

Security Advisory for Veritas NetBackup – Risk: Low

Risk level: 1 (low)

CVSS Base Score: 1,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 1,6

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “low” according to the CVSS with a base score of 1.8.

Veritas NetBackup Bug: Vulnerability in used component

Veritas NetBackup is a solution for backing up data from IT systems.

A critical vulnerability exists in the “XStream” component used by Veritas NetBackup. According to Veritas, however, the affected component cannot be exploited in connection with the Veritas products.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2021-39144 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware

Products

Veritas NetBackup < 10.0 (cpe:/a:veritas:netbackup)

Veritas NetBackup Appliance < 4.1.0.1 MR3 (cpe:/a:veritas:netbackup)

Veritas NetBackup Access Appliance < 7.4.3 (cpe:/a:veritas:netbackup)

Veritas NetBackup Access Appliance < 8.x (cpe:/a:veritas:netbackup)

Veritas NetBackup Flex Scale < 3.0 (cpe:/a:veritas:netbackup)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Veritas Security Advisory VTS23-005 vom 2023-03-29 (30.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.veritas.com/content/support/en_US/security/VTS23-005

Version history of this security alert

This is version 2 of this IT Security Advisory for Veritas NetBackup. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/30/2023 – Initial version

03/31/2023 – Correction – According to Veritas, the vulnerability in the product cannot be exploited

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de