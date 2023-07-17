Versatility and compactness for Epson desktop A4 scanners

Epson scanners, 4 A4 desktop products are coming soon, characterized by versatility and extreme compactness. They can be purchased with SmartPro’s Easy Check-In and Easy Capture software. These are software designed to simplify and facilitate the activities of those who work in the front office and find themselves having to digitize customer documents every day.

Choose the ad hoc paper path

DS-C330, DS-C490, ES-C320W and ES-C380W are ideal for facilitating the digitalization process of companies and for tackling the new office challenges generated by hybrid working, especially shared work environments, smaller offices small and workstations with limited space. They take up very little space on the desktop and allow people to choose the most suitable paper path based on the type of original. By means of a simple lever, it is in fact possible to switch from a U-shaped path to a linear one. Thus it is possible to digitize a wider range of documents: from passports to long formats up to over 5.5 meters, with speeds between 30 and 40 ppm, depending on the model.

Epson Scanners – A quality scan

Cristiano Vignati, Scanner Sales Manager of Epson Italy

With these new scanners Epson reconfirms its ability to provide innovative solutions that simplify the activity of those who work and in line with market demands. With selectable paper path, these highly versatile models can be used with a wider range of documents and processes. For users, this means easy access to a high-quality scanning solution and thus facilitate digitization workflows, even in hybrid and shared environments with limited space.

Complete solutions for front office workstations

The combination of a very small size with the ability to scan many documents during the working day makes these new scanners ideal for operating a large number of businesses. Also, the size compact combined with the peculiarity of being able to operate in position vertical or horizontal, it allows each operator to always find the most suitable solution for his needs and the format of the originals.

Features: versatility and compactness

Developed by SmartPro in collaboration with Epson, the Easy Check-In and Easy Capture software paired with these compact scanners streamline front and back-office processes. And also to optimize data and information management and reduce front office acceptance times. The result translates into greater efficiency of activities and a drastic reduction in times for opening and managing files, with a reduction in waiting times for people in queues.

Select workflows

With models ES-C320W and ES-C380W you can scan via wireless network. The ES-C380W model also integrates Epson ScanWay, a solution that allows you to use the device in standalone mode, therefore without a PC, and to select workflows directly from the scanner’s touch screen panel. Using Epson Connect, you can also scan to send the scanned document directly to the cloud (e.g. OneDrive, SharePoint Online and Microsoft Teams). In addition, all models include a number of technologies for improvement of images and text. Such as OCR (Optical Character Recognition) processing, features to protect documents and streamline destination or workflow selection.

Versatility and compactness for Epson A4 desktop scanners

For Epson, addressing sustainability issues is of paramount importance. DS-C330, DS-C490, ES-C320W and ES-C380W have been made using also parts in recycled plastic, demonstrating the commitment made by the company. This is a small step towards the strategic goal of not using virgin raw materials anymore by 2050.