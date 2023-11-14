Vertical Farming: A Revolution for Food Security

MABEWO – Vertical Farming

The world‘s population is growing rapidly and is expected to reach an impressive 9.7 billion people by 2050. This drastic increase presents us with a huge challenge: global food production must be increased by up to 70 percent over the next 30 years. The distribution of the population will also change, as up to 80 percent of humanity will live in urban areas.

This looming urban explosion requires sustainable solutions to feed the world‘s growing population. The production of food in cities must take into account the ecological, social and economic aspects of sustainability. In this context, vertical farming is increasingly coming into the spotlight – an innovative approach that has the potential to strengthen food security worldwide.

Was ist Vertical Farming?

The basic idea of ​​vertical farming is simple: food should be grown more efficiently and in a more resource-saving manner in urban areas. This method involves growing plants in vertically stacked tiers or towers, rather than traditional horizontal fields. Technologies play a crucial role here. Modern vertical farms use automated growth recipes to create ideal conditions for plants. Natural and artificial light sources are combined to optimize plant growth. This method significantly reduces the consumption of resources such as energy and water.

The environmental aspect of vertical farming

Vertical farming offers numerous environmental benefits. Growing in urban areas dramatically shortens food transportation routes, reducing the carbon footprint of food production. At the same time, vertical farming allows food to be produced in controlled environments, regardless of weather conditions or seasons. Droughts, extreme temperatures and natural disasters therefore do not pose a threat. The result: sustainable urban agriculture that can make a significant contribution to global food security.

The challenges of agriculture in disadvantaged areas

For climatically disadvantaged areas, extreme weather conditions and scarce resources often pose an existential threat. Traditional agriculture in these regions is often inefficient and vulnerable to climate change. This is where vertical farming comes into play as it promises to revolutionize agriculture in such areas and strengthen food security.

Vertical Farming: The innovative solution

Vertical farming allows for the maximization of agricultural land. Plants are grown in layered structures, increasing land efficiency – an invaluable advantage in densely populated urban regions. By using the latest technology and breeding techniques, yields can be maximized without taking up additional land.

Local food production and food security

One of the most significant benefits of vertical farming is the promotion of local food production. Growing in close proximity to the consumer community minimizes the cost of transporting food and reduces dependence on foreign markets. This not only strengthens food security, but also promotes the local economy.

The challenges of vertical farming

Despite its many advantages, vertical farming also has its challenges. Initial investment costs can be significant and operation requires expertise and constant monitoring. In addition, not all plant species are equally suitable for vertical cultivation. Developing adapted plant varieties requires time and research. Nevertheless, the advantages outweigh the disadvantages and offer the opportunity to establish sustainable and efficient agriculture worldwide.

The vision of MABEWO AG: Sustainable agriculture on a global level

One company that plays a key role in this revolution is MABEWO AG from Switzerland. With its focus on technology development for decentralized, modular, automated and scalable solutions, MABEWO AG is working on the future of food production. Their goal is to combine indoor farming and local supply with renewable energy. These innovations are intended to revolutionize not only food retail, but also the agricultural sector and help promote sustainable food production and supply chains.

The future of food production – AGRITECHNICA 2023

AGRITECHNICA 2023, the world trade fair for agricultural technology, has set a central theme: “Green Productivity”. The organizer DLG has created a platform on which the future issues of agriculture are the focus. How can we ensure global food security and at the same time conserve resources and reduce the use of inputs? This balancing act between sustainable increases in productivity and environmental protection is the challenge of our time. Visitors to the world trade fair can look forward to exciting discussions, attractive services and premieres of innovations. A new exhibition area called “Inhouse Farming” provides a platform for the agriculture and food systems of the future. Technologies and concepts for growing food in a controlled environment are presented here. In addition, there is a further developed meeting point called “agrifood start-ups”, which offers company founders in the agricultural and food sectors the opportunity to present their ideas and innovations.

In this context, the MABEWO group of companies is presenting its Pure-Tech for Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) at Agritechnica in Hall 24 at Stand C33. MABEWO, which stands for “Make a better world”, shows high-tech solutions for controlled plant growth, be it outdoors or indoor farming. These innovations are a key to sustainable production in agriculture and the food industry.

