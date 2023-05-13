Vertical indoor farming: Many advantages, but with a hunger for energy

Mabewo AG – Energie in Indoor-Farming

Forage shortages due to drought are also spreading in Europe and agricultural products are affected. Challenges are changing in order to transform the design of the next generation of agriculture with new solutions.

Climate change threatens agriculture. Solution approaches are being researched and up for discussion: Vertical indoor cultivation with a controlled environment of humidity, growth, temperature and energy supply from your own energy source via agrophotovoltaics. Indoor farming and regional crop cultivation, to address supply chain issues and to maintain food security for humans and animals. In conversation with Jörg Trübl, environmental engineer and CEO of MABEWO AG from Küssnacht am Rigi, Switzerland.

The climate crisis and its impact on agricultural production

The climate crisis is having a significant impact on agricultural production and leading to insecure food security around the world. Fragile supply chains, which can collapse due to extreme weather or crises such as pandemics and political conflicts, are particularly affected. To meet these challenges, scientists and agricultural experts propose a combination of indoor farming and regional plant cultivation solutions. The Swiss MABEWO AG meets these challenges with production systems that are innovatively controlled, fully automated and modularly expandable – regardless of location and climate.

Board of Directors of MABEWO AG Jörg Trübl points out that the effects of globalization have promoted the mass production of food and its transport halfway around the world. With regard to the climate and the changes associated with it, this is not only viewed critically, but also requires new concepts. The MABEWO Group sees a solution through the cultivation of local products in the immediate vicinity of the consumer in indoor production facilities. “This means that fresh goods can be offered directly over the shortest route without any loss of time or environmental pollution caused by transport,” explains Jörg Trübl. Sustainable agriculture with sustainable production processes is needed to achieve “Make a better world” (MABEWO). The MABEWO indoor farming systems rely on innovation and high-tech to produce vegetables and herbs efficiently, locally and organically using energy from renewable sources. Jörg Trübl adds that this solution is not only limited to the cultivation of vegetables and herbs, but is also suitable for vertically grown barley grass as a high-protein feed. Especially when the cultivation of animal feed is becoming more and more difficult due to climatic changes.

Indoor farming – a more sustainable production

Indoor farming offers a variety of advantages over traditional farming methods. Efficient and controlled production of crops, regardless of season and weather conditions, are among the benefits. In addition, the lower water consumption can save up to 95 percent, and the optimal use of space through the vertical cultivation as a basis for the protection of the most important resources: water and land.

“Our indoor farming concept also makes it possible to cultivate non-native plants that can be grown under optimal conditions without the use of pesticides. For example, the superfoods that are popular in this country get to the local plates in the highest quality without long transport routes,” adds Trübl.

Regional plant cultivation solutions for a secure supply

Indoor farming alone is not enough to meet the challenges of the climate crisis. However, the European Union sees indoor farming as a promising approach to transforming agriculture into a sustainable production facility. So to speak, a shift in production to regional plant cultivation in protected indoor farming facilities in order to avoid fragile global supply chains and thus ensure supply at the regional level. Jörg Trübl adds that combining indoor farming for local supply with renewable energies is a key. “Not only independence from weather conditions, avoidance of pesticides and fertilizers, efficient use of water and energy, but also the creation of local jobs and production facilities are moving into the discussion of transformation,” says Trübl. The cultivation of locally adapted plant species increases the diversity of nutrition for humans and animals and reduces dependence on imports.

Artificial intelligence as an important factor in food cultivation

Artificial intelligence is an important tool to minimize risks in food cultivation. In the meantime, research results show that the use of sensors and machine learning algorithms can be used to optimize growth and crop yields, for example, as well as minimize risks. Jörg Trübl explains that the analysis of data enables greater transparency in production and thus better traceability. The combination of indoor farming and AI technology is an effective tool to achieve sustainable production.

Indoor farming offers agriculture the solution to produce profitably even in confined spaces. At the same time, the expected energy costs deter farmers. Indoor farming facilities are hungry for energy as an artificial environment needs to be created for optimal conditions. “One answer to this is called agrophotovoltaics: linking plant cultivation with your own energy production using photovoltaics. The goal must be that the entire cycle from energy generation to production is covered in a sustainable, efficient and climate-friendly manner in order to make the world a better place in the long term,” explains Jörg Trübl.

Prospects for sustainable, energy-saving and efficient agricultural production

Political measures are necessary to ensure food security in the long term. Promoting regional production and investing in research and development in the field of indoor farming and AI technology are important steps here. The European Union has launched numerous projects in the field of agricultural recycling, such as Circular agronomy, Agrocycle, Fertimanure or Nurtri2Cycle. Jörg Trübl explains that these projects are funded by the EU and carried out by various research institutes, universities and companies. This transformation cannot be done alone. In addition to agricultural production facilities, political institutions and raising consumer awareness of the importance of regional agricultural products, awareness of sustainability and the challenges of the climate crisis must be created.

MABEWO AG stands for sustainability. "Make a better world" invests in the future and develops innovative technologies to solve the greatest challenges of our time: climate protection, energy transition, resource conservation and food supply. Mr Jörg Trübl is a qualified environmental engineer and has over 20 years of practical business experience in corporate management as a consultant, coach and CEO of SMEs in Europe.

