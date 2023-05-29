Home » Verto ARGB Dual Fan with 4.5 slots, PNY showcased 2 new GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards
by admin
That GeForce RTX 4090 is kind of crazy.

PNY is making frequent moves in 2022. This time at Computex 2023, we saw two conceptual NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards; the use of “conceptual” means that these two series are brand-new product designs and products in the PNY product line. Concept, it is not yet confirmed whether it will be mass-produced.

First up is a GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with a gray cooler. Generally speaking, black and white are more common, but gray is quite rare, even for the first time.

This is followed by a GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with a 12cm fan.

Of course, we have seen ASUS cooperate with Noctua to launch GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition, but PNY cooperated with Cooler Master, using Cooler Master 12cm fan, exhibited PNY x Cooler Master GeForce RTX 4090 Verto ARGB Dual Fan graphics card

This GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card measures 310 x 142 x 89mm and belongs to the 4.5 slot design.

On the other hand, PNY also exhibited Dual Fan SSD Heatsink with ARGB and without ARGB lighting effects. The related Heatsink can help PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD dissipate heat.


