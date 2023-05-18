Very elegant with a lot of power

In recent years, HUAWEI, known for its smartphones and smartwatches, has been gaining more and more ground in the computer market. Once again, they have delivered a really strong piece of technology with the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2022. What was good or bad, I will present to you later.

tl;dr: The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2022 is a very elegant and comfortable laptop with a high working speed. The fan is quiet and the sound of the speakers is great. In addition, it starts very quickly and unlocks just as quickly. In addition to the normal password, you can also use face recognition or fingerprint to unlock. Although I noticed the battery life with a maximum of six hours and the lack of a USB type A connection, the laptop could be charged quickly and HUAWEI added a corresponding adapter for the connection.

scope of delivery

The scope of delivery naturally includes the laptop and a USB Type-C power adapter with 90 or 65 watts. There is also a USB Type-C charging cable and a HUAWEI USB-C OTG cable, as well as the quick start guide and the warranty card.

Display

The display has a size of 14.2 inches (about 36 centimeters) with a ratio of 3:2. It has a very good resolution of 3120 × 2080 pixels. If you look at pictures or even a video, you will notice how razor-sharp the picture is on the IPS screen. It is also particularly bright, up to 500 candelas are possible. I was really amazed at how great the quality was. It has a refresh rate of 60 and 90 Hertz. The DCI color space is at P3 and the color depth is at 1.07 million colors. Since it has a 10-point multi-touch display, you can even tap on it with up to ten fingers, which hardly anyone does, but you could. Personally, I have used the touch display more often. But you know, fingerprints are included.

Depending on the position of the sun, the display glass also reflects a little, but only slightly, because the special magnetically controlled nano-optical coating reduces light reflection by around 60 percent. Together with the good quality, the image is easy to read outdoors in the sun . This is one of the reasons why the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2022 is the first laptop with the TÜV “Eye Comfort 3.0” certificate.

It should also be said about the display that it has very thin edges and thus uses the space very well. The camera is installed in the center of the display.





Housing

The MateBook X Pro 2022 is made of specially treated magnesium, which is built into the premium version and covers the entire case. Anodised aluminum is used in the normal version. The device is quite light at 1.26 kilograms in the aluminum version and 1.38 kilograms in the magnesium version. The look of the case looks really classy and yet simple. I like it very much. The fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power button, so the device can be switched on and unlocked at the same time if this option is selected for unlocking.

Processor, graphics card, interfaces and hard disk

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2022 features a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor with an integrated Intel X Iris graphics unit. It has 12 processor cores and a clock frequency of ‎4.7 GHz. Together with the LPDDR5 RAM with 16 gigabytes, you get a very good performance result with this laptop. We have also installed a 1 terabyte NVMe PCIe SSD as a hard drive, which can also be replaced. The WLAN module supports the IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax standards, frequencies of up to six gigahertz and the latest WPA3 security standard. Bluetooth version is 5.2. The connection with other devices works quickly, smoothly and runs stably.

Partly because of this great package, the MateBook X Pro 2022 was also equipped with the Intel Evo-Certificate awarded.

Camera

As already mentioned, the camera is installed in the middle of the frame and no longer in the keyboard. Finally. Unfortunately, it only has a resolution of 720p. For the price I would have personally expected at least 1080p. But the different modes make up for a lot. Now I won’t be using the beauty filter, but I really liked centering my person in the picture even when I’m walking back and forth in front of the camera.

connections

HUAWEI uses four USB Type-C ports for the connections, two of which support the Thunderbolt 4 standard. This means they have a very high and stable bandwidth for electricity, data and video of up to 40 gigabits per second, so data transmission works very quickly. If you are looking for an HDMI connection, you will look in vain. There is also no USB Type-A port, but an adapter is included for this. Almost forgot, there is also a 3.5 mm jack. By the way, the connection with other HUAWEI devices works very simply with Super Device via drag-and-drop.

speaker

There are a total of six of them. They deliver a very good, clean sound and the basses are not neglected either. Not only is the sound output great, the four microphones capture the voice clearly, even when walking back and forth in front of the MateBook.

battery and fan

Now we’ve talked so much about built-in technology. But what does the battery actually do? HUAWEI uses a lithium polymer battery with a size of 60 watt hours for the battery. This is refueled via the USB Type-C connection. As other sites have already written, I can only confirm that I would rather not leave the house without a charging cable. I got around five hours of runtime with a fully charged battery. It should be said here that I tested the laptop extensively and that it also had to perform well during this time. At least the battery is charged quickly, it is full in about an hour. If you forgot the charger, you can also charge the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2022 with another USB-C charger, but this is not recommended by the manufacturer and should only be used in emergencies. The fan is very quiet and does its job really well, because I didn’t notice any noticeable heat development.

Preinstalled Applications

In addition to Windows 11 Home, other applications are preinstalled. These include Super Device, HUAWEI PC Manager, HUAWEI Mobile App Engine, Display Manager (Color Mode, Eye Comfort Mode), Performance Mode (Hotkey: FN + P), Refresh Rate (Hotkey: FN + R) and of course HUAWEI Factory Settings.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2022: prices and availability

The Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 is available from Amazon for around 1800 euros.

We would like to thank HUAWEI Germany for providing the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2022.

recommendations for you