Home Technology Very useful! Another 24 old models are ready to upgrade HarmonyOS 3
Technology

Very useful! Another 24 old models are ready to upgrade HarmonyOS 3

by admin
Very useful! Another 24 old models are ready to upgrade HarmonyOS 3

【MOBILE】When it comes to the best-selling mobile phone brands of Bank of China, many people will immediately think of Huawei, which released the key mobile phones P60 and Mate X3. In addition to the body design and hardware features that are favored by users, the HarmonyOS upgrade of the software part takes care of old devices to a high degree, which also benefits many Huawei mobile phone users.

For example, Huawei announced the upgrade progress of HarmonyOS 3 mobile phones in China earlier, and mentioned that it is about to prepare Beta version testing for as many as 24 old mobile phones. Old devices include Huawei nova 6 SE, nova 5/5i Pro/5i/5z and even older nova 4; entry-level products enjoy 20/20 Pro/20 Pro Plus, enjoy Z/10S/10 Plus/9S/ 9/8 to Huawei Maimang 9/8, tablet computer MatePad 10.4/MatePad 5G 10.4, etc., dating back to the work released in 2018.

In addition, Bank of China phones like Honor 20/V20/20 Pro, Honor Magic 2/V20 Moschino Edition/Play 4 also enjoy the beta test preparation of HarmonyOS 3. For many users in Hong Kong who use Huawei devices from Bank of China, they can It’s nice to give your device a second life. In addition, the manufacturer also mentioned that Honor 30/30 Pro/30 Pro+, V30/V30 Pro, Honor Play4 Pro and other national mobile phones will receive the official version of HarmonyOS 3 in mid-April.

Source: Huawei (China)

See also  Microsoft pushes the latest Windows 11 Build 25272 preview update, which mainly fixes known bugs

You may also like

The Europe of green tech is worth 92...

Minecraft announces major Dungeons and Dragons expansion

Lenovo’s new laptop Slim Pro 9i uses a...

Future vision for the canteen 2040

Paramount Renews A Bunch Of Star Trek Shows...

Google removed over 17 million ads about war...

Key Twitter software code was available online

Meta announces an agreement with RTI to fight...

Conversion maker in the founder’s view

Wisdom Flower is the next generation of solar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy