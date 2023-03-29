【MOBILE】When it comes to the best-selling mobile phone brands of Bank of China, many people will immediately think of Huawei, which released the key mobile phones P60 and Mate X3. In addition to the body design and hardware features that are favored by users, the HarmonyOS upgrade of the software part takes care of old devices to a high degree, which also benefits many Huawei mobile phone users.

For example, Huawei announced the upgrade progress of HarmonyOS 3 mobile phones in China earlier, and mentioned that it is about to prepare Beta version testing for as many as 24 old mobile phones. Old devices include Huawei nova 6 SE, nova 5/5i Pro/5i/5z and even older nova 4; entry-level products enjoy 20/20 Pro/20 Pro Plus, enjoy Z/10S/10 Plus/9S/ 9/8 to Huawei Maimang 9/8, tablet computer MatePad 10.4/MatePad 5G 10.4, etc., dating back to the work released in 2018.

In addition, Bank of China phones like Honor 20/V20/20 Pro, Honor Magic 2/V20 Moschino Edition/Play 4 also enjoy the beta test preparation of HarmonyOS 3. For many users in Hong Kong who use Huawei devices from Bank of China, they can It’s nice to give your device a second life. In addition, the manufacturer also mentioned that Honor 30/30 Pro/30 Pro+, V30/V30 Pro, Honor Play4 Pro and other national mobile phones will receive the official version of HarmonyOS 3 in mid-April.

Source: Huawei (China)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

