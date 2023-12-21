VESA launches AdaptiveSync and MediaSync certification for gaming and multimedia monitors

VESA Introduces Open Standards for Variable Refresh Rate Screens

The American Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) has made a groundbreaking announcement regarding the launch of the first open standards for screens with variable refresh rate (VRR) functions. These new standards include AdaptiveSync Display for gaming and MediaSync Display certification for multimedia playback.

Additionally, VESA has introduced the VESA Adaptive-Sync Display Compliance Test Specifications Specification (CTS), which provides a comprehensive set of up to 50 automatic display performance tests, automated test methods, and performance requirements for PC monitors and notebook computers that support the VESA Adaptive-Sync protocol.

The VESA Adaptive-Sync Display compliant test specifications cover a wide range of key variables such as update rate, flicker, and grayscale response time, ensuring that high-quality images are maintained. All displays must undergo rigorous testing in their factory or default factory mode configuration, as well as testing at ambient room temperature to ensure real-time performance under usage scenarios.

Furthermore, monitors that comply with the VESA AdaptiveSync Display and MediaSync Display certifications also need to undergo testing to obtain VESA DisplayPort standard certification. This move aims to ensure that consumers can confidently invest in VESA-certified products, as most desktop and laptop GPUs launched in the past two years support the VESA Adaptive-Sync protocol.

VESA has also established a product compatibility labeling program, with two test levels for AdaptiveSync Display – one for gaming and one for multimedia playback. This helps consumers easily identify and compare the variable refresh rate performance of Adaptive-Sync enabled monitors before making a purchase.

The VESA-certified AdaptiveSync Display mark provides a numerical value representing the maximum performance a monitor can achieve for Adaptive-Sync operation. On the other hand, the VESA-certified MediaSync Display label focuses on the absence of jitter in the display rather than high frame refresh rate.

Overall, VESA’s introduction of these new open standards for screens with variable refresh rate functions provides consumers with a higher level of assurance when choosing a monitor or laptop for gaming and multimedia playback.

Source: vesa.org

