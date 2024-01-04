VESA’s new Adaptive-Sync Display 1.1a specification addresses dual-rate and overclockable gaming screens | news

LG and ROG Announce Launch of Dual-Mode Screens with VESA Adaptive-Sync Display 1.1a Certification

Both LG and ROG have unveiled the launch of dual-mode screens that can seamlessly switch between 4K 240 Hz and FHD 360 Hz. This innovation has prompted VESA to immediately update the Adaptive-Sync Display 1.1a picture synchronization certification to ensure consistent performance in both modes. The certification also incorporates the panel overclocking function into the new specification.

Adaptive-Sync Display is primarily designed for high refresh rate e-sports monitors, ensuring that the actual display screen is synchronized with the GPU output to prevent screen tearing during gameplay. This provides consumers with a more accurate display and serves as a reference for purchasing, preventing false display promotions by manufacturers.

The new version of Adaptive-Sync Display 1.1a is primarily adjusted for dual-mode screens and overclockable screens. With the ability to natively change the update rate and resolution, the old version of the single label method is not applicable. The new specification replaces the old identification method, marking the resolution and update rate in each mode simultaneously.

Furthermore, recent screen products have introduced “overclocking,” allowing users to enable additional refresh rate options through the OSD menu. The new 1.1a policy now incorporates certification for overclocking update rates to help consumers verify the usability of overclocked screens visually.

This update marks a significant advancement in display technology, ensuring that consumers can make informed decisions and enjoy the benefits of dual-mode screens and overclocked refresh rates.

