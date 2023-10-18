Veterinary clinic startup with Austrian co-founder raises $50 million

It doesn’t sound like big business, but in the USA it is: The startup Bond Vet, co-founded in 2019 by the Viennese Lukas Keindl, now operates a chain of 40 veterinary clinics and hospitals in the United States – and now has a large investment sum for this recorded. After a whopping $170 million came into the company in 2021 from growth investor Warburg Pincus, a further $50 million is now being added. In total, almost $250 million has been invested in the company since its launch.

This time the fresh money, i.e. the $50 million, comes from Warburg Pincus, Talisman Capital Partners, the three founders, Dr. Zay Satchu, Mo Punjani and Lukas Keindl. Warburg Pincus is a New York private equity firm that has invested more than $100 billion in more than 1,000 companies in 40 countries over the past few decades and is targeting healthcare as one of several verticals. Talisman Capital Partners also has several health investments.

According to its own information, Bond Vet has treated around 400,000 pets at its locations since its launch and serves pet owners as a contact point for both emergency care and routine examinations for their beloved four-legged friends. What’s special compared to other veterinary practices is that it’s not just about the animals, but also about the people. “Bond Vet offers a highly differentiated value proposition that focuses on the experiences of pet owners, veterinarians and pets alike through convenient locations, intelligent design and a technology-enabled platform,” says major investor Warburg Pincus.

Bond Vet: Treat dogs and cats online and offline

At Bond Vet we primarily – of course – treat dogs and cats. It started in Brooklyn in New York in 2019, and from there the recipe for success expanded to many other cities such as Boston, Chicago, Connecticut, Washington DC and New Jersey. Technically, the company is equipped with an app and video calls so that it can look after animals and their owners remotely; the animals’ health data can also be accessed online.

The past 12 months in particular have been a strong phase for Bond Vet, as 24 of today’s 40 locations were opened – of course with the help of the turbo-booster of the $170 million investment from 2021. Now the company’s relatively new CEO, Garrett Lewis, is speaking , about the mission of wanting to change veterinary medicine “nationwide”. This probably means expanding the Bond Vet locations to many more US states.

Co-founder Keindl worked as Chief Product Officer until April of this year, but now “only” has the roles of shareholder, investor and board member of the company. Before founding Bond Vet, he was CTO and co-founder of Veho, now a tech unicorn in the logistics sector. Before he went to the United States, Keindl ran a software development and IT consulting company called codevillage.at in Vienna. Also interesting: In 2012, Keindl also marketed the anti-hangover drink Noho, which was popular in the USA at the time, in Austria.

