“Lost Indefinitely” will launch a global public beta on October 27th

Rich and diverse gameplay waiting for you to explore

The main line of “Lost in Time” itself is based on the “real-time strategy tower defense” gameplay. Players, as directors, can form their own management bureaus through training, and face the monsters like zombies “dead war” and human beings with supernatural abilities “confinement” Threats such as “Broker”, different from the tower defense games on the market, this game can use the core destruction mechanism of the Boss in the copy level, and use specific skills to destroy the contaminated core of the Boss, so that the Boss can enter the BREAK that cannot move. Status, allowing the team to take the opportunity to deal a lot of damage to kill the boss. In addition, by constantly clearing the dungeons, you can get multiple different confinement people to adventure together as partners for free.

Corresponding to the crime theme setting of the game itself, a unique “censorship system” has been developed. Players only need to collect several evidences of the designated characters scattered in the level, then they can censor and inquire the characters. Open the character’s heart and learn about the hidden secret stories behind the scenes. In addition, there are various features such as the “Broken Defense Line” for challenging points, the “Endless Nightmare” for random dungeons, and the “Supervision System” for simulated business operations waiting for players to explore.

“Lost in Time” Core Destruction Mechanism

“Lost indefinitely” unique censorship gameplay

At present, the pre-order of the game is in progress, and the official fan group will also hold a lottery at the same time, and a number of gifts such as PS5 game console, Switch, Airpods, and game-limited peripherals will be drawn. As the public beta day of the game is approaching, the official also announced that more content and welfare activities will be released in the future. Players who like this game may wish to follow the official website and community to get the latest information.

※Pre-reservation website for “Lost in Time”: https://ptn.aisnogames.com/zh-TW/home

※”Lost in Time” official Facebook fan group: https://www.facebook.com/Pathtonowhere.tw

※”Lost in Time” official Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJeChaxR3BNkhlEBi1VjFWA