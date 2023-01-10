Listen to the audio version of the article

After the victory of the inaugural edition of the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC), the PoliMove team of the Politecnico di Milano repeats the success with the victory of the second edition of the race for self-driving cars, reaching the maximum speed of 290Km/h: new world track record for an unmanned car.

For the Polytechnic team, this is not only the second consecutive victory, but also, and above all, a new step forward in the development of fully self-driving racing vehicles.

The Indy Autonomous Challenge, an initiative staged on the occasion of CES 2023, unfolds in an elimination tournament with multiple rounds of head-to-head racing between two self-driving cars. Specifically, these are Dallara AV-21i single-seaters with 420 horsepower suitably modified through the integration of an autonomous driving hardware and software platform.

By regulation, the single-seaters used in the Indy series are identical to each other, including electronics and sensors. The difference is therefore all in the software, the refined algorithm, which, like a professional driver, must be able to make complex decisions – when to overtake, cut corners, slipstream and activate any defense techniques – in thousandths of a second.

Artificial intelligence, through sensors and cameras that allow the system to understand where it is, chooses how to move and how best to drive. The system consists of six cameras, four radars, three Lidars and a high-precision GPS. The Politecnico car, the result of the work of the mOve research group, was measured against nine teams from 17 universities in six countries from all over the world, including the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia with the TII EuroRacing and the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The final ended in a heated head-to-head against Tum Autonomous Motorsport of the Technische Universität of Munich.