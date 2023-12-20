Victrix launches popular Pro controller for Xbox, offers PS5 layout

Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller coming to Xbox in February

The gaming peripheral market is flooded with Pro controllers for gaming consoles, and the latest addition to the lineup is the Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller. Originally launched for the PlayStation earlier this year, Victrix is now bringing their officially licensed controller to the Xbox platform in February.

This Pro controller is packed with features, including interchangeable components, lockable triggers, profiles, high-quality switches, and more. What sets it apart from other controllers is its unique feature – reversible analog sticks. This allows users to choose between symmetrical stick placement from the PlayStation or asymmetrical stick placement from the Xbox, providing a customizable gaming experience.

One of the most eye-catching components of the controller is the Fight Pad mod, which replaces the standard analog sticks and buttons with components more suited to fighting games, making it a must-have for fans of the genre.

The Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller comes with a price tag of $179.99 and is available for pre-order. With its sleek design and advanced features, it’s a tempting option for serious gamers looking to enhance their gaming experience.

For those interested in pre-ordering the controller, it is available on the official Victrix website. As the launch date approaches, gaming enthusiasts can look forward to getting their hands on this highly anticipated controller and choosing their preferred stick placement for a truly personalized gaming experience.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

