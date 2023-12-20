Home » Victrix launches popular Pro controller for Xbox, offers PS5 layout
Technology

Victrix launches popular Pro controller for Xbox, offers PS5 layout

by admin
Victrix launches popular Pro controller for Xbox, offers PS5 layout

Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller coming to Xbox in February

The gaming peripheral market is flooded with Pro controllers for gaming consoles, and the latest addition to the lineup is the Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller. Originally launched for the PlayStation earlier this year, Victrix is now bringing their officially licensed controller to the Xbox platform in February.

This Pro controller is packed with features, including interchangeable components, lockable triggers, profiles, high-quality switches, and more. What sets it apart from other controllers is its unique feature – reversible analog sticks. This allows users to choose between symmetrical stick placement from the PlayStation or asymmetrical stick placement from the Xbox, providing a customizable gaming experience.

One of the most eye-catching components of the controller is the Fight Pad mod, which replaces the standard analog sticks and buttons with components more suited to fighting games, making it a must-have for fans of the genre.

The Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller comes with a price tag of $179.99 and is available for pre-order. With its sleek design and advanced features, it’s a tempting option for serious gamers looking to enhance their gaming experience.

For those interested in pre-ordering the controller, it is available on the official Victrix website. As the launch date approaches, gaming enthusiasts can look forward to getting their hands on this highly anticipated controller and choosing their preferred stick placement for a truly personalized gaming experience.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

See also  Introducing GuliKit's New Dock Accessory: Connect Your Steam Deck, Switch, and More!

You may also like

Less Chiara, more Gaza – the Republic

German GreenTech startup Swobbee and Motovolt bring battery...

The 4 best cell phones that can be...

With Microsoft’s AI I created a perfect song...

Anthem has sold at least 5 million copies...

How to design your Christmas cards with AI

Six tips to get the most out of...

Pornhub has been included in the list of...

Tegra Xavier will retire sadly, NVIDIA announced that...

3D printing, sustainability and 10 years of CyberLab...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy