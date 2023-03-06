The Nintendo (Nintendo) host Switch has a variety of game content that attracts children of all ages. A few days ago, it launched a new game on the eshop platform in Japan, and this time it needs “1 roll of toilet paper” to complete the game.

Zhengmei demonstrates how to operate the toilet paper roller to pass the level. (reposted from skt-products.com)

The game titled “No Paper (表がない! English translation “Give me toilet paper!”)” is positioned as an “action game”, and it is necessary to rescue a man who has no toilet paper and is trapped in the toilet. The game method is very simple, just put the Joy-Con on the Switch into a roll of toilet paper, place it on a wooden board and roll it left and right to pass through the many levels just like the well-known game “Current イライラ Stick (current イライラ stick)”. There are many traps hidden in the toilet to test your sense of balance and somatosensory ability.

In this game, you need to break through the toilet paper and pass through many levels just like the well-known game “Current イライラ Stick”. (reposted from skt-products.com)

The official game demonstration video can also be seen,Put the Joy-Con into the hole of the toilet paper roll in the middle, then insert 2 pieces of toilet paper to fix the Joy-Con in it, put it on the board and move it left and right, and you can “synchronize” with the toilet paper in the game to play the gamequite interesting.

The method of playing is quite simple, you only need to insert the joy-con of the Switch into the hole of a roll of toilet paper, and then put in 2 pieces of toilet paper to fix the Joy-Con to play. (reposted from skt-products.com)

The article aroused discussion among netizens, who joked, “Is this game serious?”, “I feel something is wrong when I talk about toilet paper”, “A game that can’t be copied has appeared”, “What I lack is a new machine, not a new game!” “United News.com found that “No Paper (Paper がない!)” is only priced at 600 yen (about 135 Taiwan dollars), and the number of levels has not yet been known, so it should be regarded as a sketch game.

