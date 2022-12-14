Listen to the audio version of the article

The focus is on digital for information and entertainment. And in this area, consumer spending in 2022 exceeds 3.3 billion euros and records a growth rate of 12 percent compared to the previous year. And, although there is an absolute drop in the number of users, there is an increase in the average time dedicated to the use of content. In this scenario, the growth of the Paid market continues, albeit at a slower pace, even after the two years of the pandemic with a value of expenditure that has doubled over five years.

These are some of the findings that emerged from the Digital Content Observatory promoted by the School of Management of the Milan Polytechnic, presented on the occasion of the conference “From the pandemic to the New Normal: the evolution of the digital content sector”.

“The number of Italian users who claim to use digital content in 2022 recorded an overall reduction that affected almost all areas, with the exception of podcasts and audiobooks – underlines Samuele Fraternali, Director of the Digital Content Observatory of the Polytechnic of Milan -. In the post pandemic, the final consumer spends less time at home and prefers more physical activities. On the other hand, however, the most loyal consumers have increased the average time dedicated to the use of online content».

Reading the processed data, it emerges that 45% of Italian internet users use paid content, both by subscription and through individual purchases. Video entertainment is the most used paid content (42% of internet users). The contents on which the consumer is more willing to spend also include eBooks, above all with single purchase methods, and music, by subscription.

Video Entertainment, the second sector, after Gaming, by incidence on total expenditure, is growing, with a plus 33 percent compared to 2021, and where the model based on subscribing to platforms remains predominant. Despite the smaller numbers, spending in the audio sector is also growing, registering a plus of 16 percent.