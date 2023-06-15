Video conferencing, Logitech uses AI to make it better

It’s a fact: today companies are no longer office-centric. There is, therefore, no longer the need to go to the same office every day, but instead of being able to work wherever you are. “This state of affairs has created a set of expectations regarding the need for communication – explains Federico Pacetti, senior account manager of Logitech Business –. That also means having to manage different technologies and having the problem of administering connectivity and interaction, making sure that everyone can feel they look their best during a video conference. The human being must become the center of communication”.

The New Logic of Work

This new logic of work, The New Logic of Work as Logitech defines it, it underpins the approach the company follows to develop, create and bring to market devices that increasingly use advanced technologiesas an example artificial intelligence, to ensure that “communication is ever more effective, simple, reliable and scalable”, as Pacetti points out.

The office today is a combination of physical and digital space. “This means that the technology has already entered the design – adds Pacetti -. Those who design an office do so by following criteria that no longer only take into account the occupation of spacebut which also offer the possibility of making this space the right place where you can communicate and interact properly with others even digitally”.

According to Logitech, the digital office must be based on solutions that can be fair to everyone and where everyone has the opportunity to express themselves at their best. It should, for example, be seen in this sense Sight, a desktop video camera which ideally complements the Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini e Leverage AI to capture, locate and present to virtual participants the optimal audio and visual of what is happening in the meeting room (has a coverage of 315°).

The approach followed by Logitech also takes into consideration the technological innovations that the alliance partners, as Microsoft, Zoom and Google are introducing on the market, such as, for example, the possibility of having multiple streams within a single communication. “A tal fine – he adds Andrea Pierani, solution engineering di Logitech business –, within Sigth we have added two cameras to the main chamber. These, combined with the algorithms, can be shown frontally up to a maximum of four people, but may increase in the future”.

With Logi Dock Flex, a hot desking experience

Still on the subject of products, among the innovations that Logitech addresses to New Logic of Work we find Logi Dock Flex. It’s about a docking station that offers a hot desking experience to employees and allows for better manage shared workstations in different locations. It can be deployed and monitored at scale from anywhere using Logitech Sync or other compatible platforms such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams. Logi Dock Flex it will be on sale starting next autumn at 849 euros.

The features of Logi Dock Flex are completed by the solution Desk Booking. As the name implies, it is desk booking software which offers employees working in hybrid mode a better hot desking experience and greater ability to manage shared workstations in the company. The solution is available together with Logi Dock Flex.

Rally Bar Huddle, the AI ​​at the service of video conference

One of the strengths of Logitech’s professional division are the bars, which are now enriched with the Rally Bar Huddle. It’s a model premium all-in-one with built-in, appliance-based AI intended for use in lounges and small meeting rooms.

Designed for easily organize video conferences characterized by excellent audio and video quality, the new bar sets up quickly, it is simple to manage and integrates with Tap IP thanks to collabOS operating system. Rally Bar Huddle is designed for rooms containing up to six people, to ensure that every participant is optimally seen, heard and engaged. Built-in video AI, coupled with high-performance image quality, lets you realize streaming video in formato 4K. Accurate video rendering is accompanied by adequate audio management thanks to a system of 6 beamforming microphones and speakers with twice the volume of the Logitech MeetUp model and with noise canceling technology.

Three types of implementation

I continuous software improvements make Rally Bar Huddle even smarter with regular updates that add advanced features like RightSight 2 e Speaker Viewwhich allows video conference participants to view the active speaker, as well as Grid View showing the whole room, taking close-ups on each person. It is not missing integration with Zoom Rooms Smart Gallery, Microsoft IntelliFrame and other applications.

Rally Bar Huddle can be implemented in three ways. It works with a dedicated Windows or ChromeOS computerin BYOD mode or run supported video conferencing applications on your device in appliance mode without an external computer. Able to work with leading video conferencing platforms, such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet, Rally Bar Huddle will available from July 2023 at the price of 1.999 euro while the RightSight 2 functionality will be active starting next fall.