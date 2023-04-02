Use our pro tips for error correction in video editing

Video editing is not rocket science. With user-friendly and intuitive programs like Camtasia, you can quickly turn your video material into a professional-looking video clip, especially if you have learned the basics of video editing beforehand. As is so often the case, the devil is in the details: because it’s easy to see from the little things how well a video producer really knows his way around professional video editing. But before you despair or don’t even get started on your project, we can reassure you: look out for these common mistakes and use our tips to correct them and perfect your video.

1. Poor or uneven sound quality

No matter how good your visuals are, poor sound quality can quickly alienate your viewers. So if something is wrong with the sound, you should definitely fix it. Your timeline in the video editor usually contains two to three audio components: the original audio of your video clip plus music/sound and voice/commentary added after the fact. If you don’t need the original clip’s audio track, you can remove it first. To do this in Camtasia, right-click the appropriate track containing the original video clip and select Separate Video and Audio from the context menu. You can then simply delete or hide the audio track.

Separate video and audio in Camtasia if you want to remove or edit the original audio.

Beginners often turn the volume of the music up too high, drowning out the other audio tracks. Make sure the volume of the music matches the speaker’s commentary or is a little quieter than the speech.

Profitipp: Close your eyes or use headphones to listen to your video. If there’s something wrong with the sound, you’ll notice it better that way.

How to fix the problem: With most video editors, the audio can be edited directly in the track. Adjust the tone until the speech and music harmonize well without one element drowning out the other. Apply audio effects such as noise reduction, fade in and fade out to audio, or change clip speed to edit audio in Camtasia.

Use audio effects in Camtasia to enhance audio.

2. Too many or bad jump cuts

Every editing technique has its time and place. The jump cut is a proven video editing technique used to skip time. It is used to advance the story. Beginners usually use jump cuts too often because they don’t know what other cutting techniques are available to them. This is particularly noticeable when time is cut out of a single frame within a recording: suddenly a character is in a completely different position. So trying to save time with jump cuts can produce results that are confusing to viewers.

In this example, the person in the background is on the left and immediately after that is on the right.

Profitipp: Continuity problems such as unfavorable jump cuts are often noticed more quickly by outsiders. Use video feedback to spot mistakes and find out how your video is received by colleagues and friends.

How to fix the problem: Explore other cutting and editing techniques. For example, you can set up a second camera at a different angle and cut to the different camera angle within a scene. Or you can add a transition to make the cut more compelling. The use of B-roll material is also an option.

3. Incomplete or inconsistent transitions

Transitions are used to connect several recordings to a coherent video in post-processing. The most common form of transition is the straight cut: the last frame of the first clip is immediately followed by the first frame of the next. But there are many other types of transitions. For example, Camtasia offers more than 100 different transition effects, including fade, glow, blur, zoom fade or various glitches.

A typical starting mistake is to use too many different transitions in a video. The form of the transition should also always correspond to the content of the video and not be wildly creative or unusual. Another typical transition error occurs when the transition effect is longer than the clip. So if one of the two video clips between which a transition effect is placed is too short, the viewer will see a black screen for a brief moment during the transition.

With this transition error, the first clip is too short and a black area is briefly visible during the transition.

Profitipp: Keep it simple and consistent. Video transitions are almost always invisible when applied correctly, as simple cuts make up the majority of transitions in many films and videos. There’s nothing more amateurish than using a different transition for each new scene. The content of your video is the most important thing, not extravagant effects that mostly only distract from the video message

How to fix the problem: Always ensure that the clips before and after a transition effect are long enough, or adjust the duration of the transition. Camtasia makes it very easy to trim video clips.

4. Inappropriate music

Have you ever watched a video with slow music and fast pictures or vice versa? Fast cuts and rapid camera movements should be supported by fast and energetic music. Nothing looks as out of place as a sad or emotional scene with a happy background music. Your choice of music should therefore always match the mood of the scene in question. However, you should always pay attention to the music license and make sure that you are allowed to use the piece of music.

Profitipp: Use Camtasia Assets to expand your audio choices and enjoy a variety of high-quality, multi-minute music tracks and short sound effects. Search for the perfect sound by filtering by mood and genre.

How to fix the problem: In addition, there are some websites that offer royalty-free music or easy-to-license music. Again, you can mostly filter the music by genre or mood. So you can find the right sound for every occasion. Note, however, that for commercial videos you usually also have to license royalty-free music. Here is our selection:

Premiumbeat

This website is ideal for beginners in video editing and offers clear navigation functions. It provides a wide range of musical tracks that is constantly being added to.

Musicbed

Professionally designed website widely used by filmmakers and businesses. The tracks are mostly of very good quality.

incompetech – Kevin MacLeod

A large collection of different pieces, which can often be used in projects free of charge if you give credit.

5. Inconsistent Graphic Design

You don’t have to be a graphic design expert, but you should make sure that the fonts, colors, and sizes are consistent throughout your video. One of the biggest beginner mistakes is to use different fonts in different colors and styles when making videos.

Profitipp: Camtasia schemas make it easy to keep your videos consistent. Create your own scheme with your favorite colors and fonts and apply it to text elements, callouts and annotations.

How to fix the problem: A beautifully designed, sans serif, legible font is usually used for text overlays. Decide on a font and stick with it. Use this font for information in the lower third of the screen, overlay titles and other information. Decide on a color palette and stick to it. Change the design only where appropriate.

Conclusion

The ultimate goal in video editing is always to tell your very special story. Sometimes it can make sense to deliberately break industry rules for creative reasons for this purpose. The five mistakes and suggested fixes presented in this post are just to help your video look more professional.

Every beginning is known to be difficult. That’s why we’ve put together 50 tips from professionals to help you make better videos.