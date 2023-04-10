This is hidden behind technical terms such as video codec, container and H264 (H265, H266): You like to create videos, but terms such as codec or container confuse you and you are unsure which video format is good for your purposes? We explain the basics.

Video codec: concept and application

The word codec is a combination of the words code and decode. Codec is often spoken of in connection with video files. Here, video codec is the technology or software used to encode and compress the video. That is, the video is converted into a specific file format using the codec and downsized for better storage, sharing, and playback on different devices. When you think of “compression” you might think of pixelated video, but the compression process is necessary and efficient when shooting video. It leads to smaller and more usable files with hardly any noticeable loss of quality.

The video camera or screen recorder used often already determines the codec of the video: modern cameras, screen recorders and video editing software do this Codec selection automatically. You should only define the codec yourself if you need a special quality or need to publish to a very special destination.

Codec-Standard: H264, H265 oder H266

The standard for video coding has been continuously developed and named since the mid-1980s High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC), short H Mistake. We have now arrived at version H266, which is intended to replace the earlier codecs H264 and H265.

Video-Container: .mp4, .mov, .avi …

If from Video date types is spoken, mostly file containers are meant. A container contains the video, the associated audio data and some additional information such as subtitles or metadata of the video. Containers are also often referred to as file extensions because their designation appears as an abbreviation at the end of the file name, for example videofile.mp4.

Popular video containers for digital videos are MP4, .avi, or .mov, but there are a number of others. For pure audio recordings, you use your own codecs and containers such as .mp3.

In most cases, the container that a camera uses for video recordings is already preset. If you would like to use a different container, this can be adjusted in the camera settings on most devices and switched to a different container.

Choosing a video container: how good is MP4?

If you want to export a video after editing, you can usually do one container (file type) choose. Very common and in many cases currently the best choice is the MP4 format. It offers good quality with an acceptable file size, can be played on almost all devices and can be uploaded to video platforms. So if you want to show your video on YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, Twitter or screencast.com then MP4 is ideal.

MP4 can be viewed platform compatible on Apple and Microsoft computers, tablets, smartphones, game consoles, mobile browsers and TVs. Most media players and video editing software programs can also open and play MP4 files. Using it in multimedia projects is usually not a problem either. For example, MP4 can be integrated into PowerPoint presentations as a video. Another popular container of H.264 (or later codecs) is .mov.

See also Lots of new lineups for XBox Game Pass｜Ninokuni, Assassin's Creed｜This PS5 exclusive game Show off your finished video! Edit your media in Camtasia and produce an MP4 video file with just a few clicks. Get your free trial today! Download Free Trial

Export video to Camtasia

Like any video editing software, Camtasia comes with ready-made ones Exportprofile with optimized settings. This is practical and helps to avoid mistakes. Just choose a container (file type) for your video, a folder to save and the export will run automatically. Alternatively, you can also export your video directly to video platforms such as YouTube or Vimeo. The video file is then automatically produced and uploaded with the settings optimized for the respective platform. It can not get easier! In addition, Camtasia offers the possibility to create your own production profiles.

That’s how it’s done

After editing, click Produce and choose either Local file to save or Upload to a platform like YouTube from the drop-down menu.

If you choose Local File, you can produce your video with optimized presets as .mp4, .mov or .gif.

3. Alternatively, click Options to adjust details such as your video’s dimensions, data rate, or compatibility.

Another important concept in this context is the Bitrate, which defines the ratio of the amount of data for each second of playback. The higher the bit rate, the lower the compression. Lower compression means higher quality, but also larger files.