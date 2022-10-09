Why should the Ministry of Science and Technology be restructured into the National Science Council? One of the key decision-making considerations is that in the process of science and technology management and the constraints of the country’s overall budget, leaders must find the most worthy investment and development direction of science and technology. It is also in this context that Wu Zhengzhong mentioned that in 2017 and 2018, he served as political commissar, political commissar Lin Yiren, and political commissar Tang Feng, and jointly invited a number of domestic policy think tanks and field experts, and widely contacted different generations in various fields of society, After visiting international experts and adopting a multi-track opinion collection and discussion and exchange mechanism, after collectively brainstorming, the blueprint for the “Taiwan 2030 Vision” was drawn up.

This cross-think tank study outlines specific challenges that Taiwan will face in the future, such as an aging population and declining birthrate, resource recycling, drastic changes in work patterns, geopolitics, etc. In response to relevant trends, after many discussions and inspections, the vision of 2030 “Innovation, Inclusion, and Sustainability” was put forward. However, these issues are related to science and technology, and it is good to leave it to the former Ministry of Science and Technology. Why do we need the National Science Council to play a coordinating role?

Wu Zhengzhong explained that in his mind, the country’s science and technology policy is not only about science and technology itself, but also closely related to society, economy, industry, and environment. If it is the role of the Ministry of Science and Technology in the past, it is difficult to implement effective horizontal linkage with other ministries. Therefore, at the time when the National Science and Technology Association was established, it can not only effectively allocate the government’s science and technology budget, but also integrate other inter-ministerial committee members. , so that the original tasks of the respective ministries and committees can be properly integrated, and the vision of “innovative, inclusive and sustainable” for the next 2030 can be achieved more efficiently.

On the other hand, Wu Zhengzhong also mentioned that when the epidemic has ravaged the world in recent years, the national team of masks and chip semiconductors have made Taiwan a target of worldwide attention. How can we transform from a foundation based on ICT industry foundry and OEM, and use new technologies to help Taiwan transform into an innovative, inclusive, and sustainable digital island and smart country? Through this exclusive interview, we have an in-depth insight into the key roles and tasks that the National Science Council will play in managing the development of related technology industries.

Taking science and technology as the body and cross-department integration as the purpose, transforming from an OEM mentality to an innovative thinking

The successful formula of the past may become an obstacle to future growth. Regarding the “innovation aspect” of the 2030 vision, Wu Zhengzhong mentioned that in the past, Taiwan was good at waiting for European and American brands to open specifications, and then gained a foothold in the OEM stage through technology and talent strength. Now, Taiwan should blaze its own path of innovation, because in the past, the talent cultivation under the OEM model made us only practice problem-solving, but would not be able to solve problems, so business competition could only grab secondary business opportunities.

If Taiwan wants to innovate, it must have systematic reforms. For example, we used to avoid making mistakes, which is incompatible with innovation, and if government organizations only rely on a single ministry, without integration, it is impossible to transform technology at the national level. Wu Zhengzhong said, “The establishment of the National Science and Technology Association is to play a key role in negotiating cross-ministerial associations, from upstream research, midstream legal entities, to downstream industry applications, cross-industry-university-research gangs are linked one after another, leading innovation. Do technology management.”

To form a complete Closed Loop (closed loop) from policies, plans, and management tests, Wu Zhengzhong took the low-orbit satellite industry as an example, he said, “I heard about SpaceX’s deployment of the Starlink plan a few years ago, our space center I have never made a communication satellite, and I asked how long it would take to develop Taiwan’s own low-orbit satellites from scratch? The answer is one or twenty years!”

Paradoxically, the key components and chips used in these satellites are produced in Taiwan. In other words, Taiwan has the technology to develop advanced chips, and it needs to innovate from the application side to find the blue ocean of the market. At that time, Wu Zhengzhong served as a key role in the integration, gathering units such as the Space Center, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and the Industrial Technology Research Institute, and invited private enterprises to join in, so that the integration of public and private resources could be quickly formed in teams and by rapid trial and error.

The vision and actions at that time made our “low-orbit satellite national team” successfully enter the international supply chain, and it is expected to launch two self-made low-orbit communication satellites from 2025 to 2026.

Going into the ordinary, looking for questions and answers, inclusive and inclusive technology spills over to the public

To ask questions, where can government organizations look for questions? Wu Zhengzhong said, “The ministry must have more contact with the localities and the people, and don’t hide in the office to find problems; where is the problem? The problem lies in our daily life, especially the products with the highest value are closer to the body. Where is the demand, “food, medical, housing, transportation, recreation and entertainment” is a problem everywhere.”

Wu Zhengzhong’s words of food, medicine, housing and transportation, and the “precision health industry” can echo the “inclusive” aspect of the 2030 vision. Let medical treatment combine with the advantages of ICT technology to form Taiwan’s great cause for the next century. The precise health brought together by these two industries not only meets the needs of good topics, but also allows inclusive technology to gradually spill over to the general public and even disadvantaged groups, reduce the gap between urban and rural medical resources, and use technology to promote the goal of social inclusion.

Precision health not only covers prevention, treatment, diagnosis, care, etc., but also big data on genes and physiological symptoms. How to use these data legally and compliantly, not only involves the responsibility of medical institutions and information and communication companies, but the government also needs to take the responsibility of the gatekeeper. responsibility. Wu Zhengzhong said without hesitation, “How to avoid the theft of information security and use it properly is a matter of national security, and regulations must be improved from a regulatory perspective.”

As for what to do? Wu Zhengzhong explained that the chairman of the restructured National Science and Technology Association is concurrently held by the administrative committee of the Executive Yuan. The design of this system allows the political commissar to have the right to coordinate various departments, consult the heads of various ministries and even the officials of the administrative system, and conduct cross-departmental affairs more efficiently. Complex topics will be discussed.

Taking precision health as an example, the relevant stakeholders include the public, hospitals, medical supplies suppliers, information and communication manufacturers, and the competent authority, the Ministry of Health and Welfare. For innovative applications that you want to promote, you can use the “sandbox” mode to verify and use the “parallel” multi-party collaboration and discussion mode to break the single-point “series” communication in the past, and further quickly strengthen the gaps in regulations without hindering the progress of application implementation.

Sustainable technology that the public can feel, and cultivate scientific talents with cross-border perspectives

As for how science and technology policies can make people feel, and at the same time achieve sustainable goals? Wu Zhengzhong said frankly that it is very difficult for the public to experience the benefits of science and technology from their daily lives. The first is to build a public Internet of Things for people’s livelihood based on forward-looking infrastructure design drawings, to create a communication platform between the central government and local counties and cities, and to find feasible technological solutions for water, air, land, and disaster issues.

Wu Zhengzhong mentioned that in the past, people in the Jianan area needed manpower to check the irrigation waterways and gates. This type of position was called “water worker”. With the aging of water workers in agricultural towns and the unstable climate caused by environmental changes, the government assisted in introducing them. Smart flow monitoring and electric water gate technology help water workers familiarize themselves with the use of technology, reduce the burden of labor work, improve work efficiency, and at the same time effectively use water resources to achieve environmental sustainability.

The second aspect of the National Science Council’s promotion of technological sustainability is to attract more new-generation talents to invest in scientific research through various popular science promotion programs. Wu Zhengzhong pointed out that in 2019, the Kiss Science-Science Opens, Youth is Not Stupid event will be held, 103 scientific research fields will be opened to the outside world, and as many as 360 activities will be held to encourage students to fall in love with technology and study science in a fun way.

However, Wu Zhengzhong believes that “the so-called science should not only be limited to science and technology, but also include the humanities and society. To read the humanities and society, you must also understand science and technology.” He was a scholar, and his main research field in the past was good in applied mechanics. With the recent earthquakes in Taiwan, he instantly became a teaching professor, showing his rich interdisciplinary education, and cordially talking about longitudinal waves (P waves) and transverse waves (S waves) among seismic waves. He mentioned that the usefulness of science in life is that when you understand the principles, you will be more calm than others at the moment of disaster.

When the boundaries of the definition of science and technology are becoming more and more blurred, science and technology is not only the science and technology of the National Science and Technology Association, but also should be connected with society, economy, industry, and the environment. In the future, what new policies will the National Science Council have in terms of innovation, inclusiveness, and sustainability? let us wait and see.

