Our everyday life is increasingly determined by moving images and online videos – so it’s no wonder that video marketing is becoming increasingly important for companies. As part of online marketing, video marketing uses moving images for PR, marketing or sales purposes. The videos are often published simultaneously on several online platforms – on the company’s own website, the YouTube channel and social media platforms. Are you looking for tips on how to implement a successful video marketing strategy with your online videos? We have written down 12 points for you that you should consider when it comes to video marketing.

1. Video Marketing: Learn from the Best

What do Konstantin Hert, Julia Beautx and Julien Bam have in common? You are one of the most successful YouTubers in Germany. Millions of people subscribe to their channels to regularly receive the latest videos from the homemade stars. If you are still at the very beginning of your video marketing strategy, it is worth subscribing to successful channels on YouTube or watching videos that are interesting and popular for your business area. What is the recipe for success of these videos and how can you use it for your own video marketing strategy? Start your video marketing strategy with a little market research.

2. Overcome nervousness and show personality

Especially in the corporate sector, there is often caution when it comes to the use of new media. Everything should be perfect and that often prevents venturing into new territory. What if the image film isn’t perfect? How do I ensure that my advertising film reaches my target groups? It’s perfectly normal to feel a little nervous when venturing into new territory. But that shouldn’t stop you. Think about the benefits your business can gain from video marketing or even viral marketing (when your video just goes viral on social media). The possibilities of reaching new target groups can quickly make initial doubts disappear.

Often the biggest obstacle is the reluctance to appear in a video yourself – whether on camera or even just as a voice. Especially those who didn’t grow up with TikTok videos and social media find it difficult to relinquish control of the public image to any extent. However, try not to take concerns about the way you look or the sound of your voice too seriously. Instead, focus on how you can add value to the people watching your video.

3. Planning makes perfect (even when recording live)

Have you overcome yourself to tackle your first advertising or image film? That doesn’t mean, however, that you should spontaneously press the record button and happily start filming. Invest time to plan your video production in advance. Your goal is to convey clear information to your viewers in a concise and straightforward manner. The motto is short and sweet. It is therefore best to write a script that will serve as a guide during the recording. It doesn’t have to be detailed—just a few bullet points that make sure you don’t forget any important details or stray too far from the topic.

This preparation will help you approach your video with more confidence and focus on what’s important. This allows you to communicate more effectively and keep an eye on your audience to tailor your content to their needs.

4. Practical tool: the mobile phone

One of the most common misconceptions about producing videos is that you need expensive specialized equipment. In truth, a smartphone or tablet with a good camera will do at first. Many successful product videos have been filmed with a cell phone, and the always-ready camera on the smartphone is also suitable for other video marketing content.

Of course, if you already have an expensive digital camera lying around at home, your corporate videos present a great opportunity to give it a worthy job. But don’t waste your time worrying about pro gear in the beginning. The most important thing is that you get started with your video marketing strategy.

5. Put yourself in the right light

The perfect light is not only important for makeup tutorials. Whether image film or sales video – make sure that your online videos always appear in the best possible light. You can use both natural daylight and studio lighting. In the right light, you’ll also find it easier to look viewers straight in the eye, giving them a chance to get to know them better and connect personally.

6. Attention to the audio

Video is primarily a visual medium. As a result, less attention is paid to audio quality. Avoid this mistake! When you think of video as a beginner, you might not think about the sound at first – it plays a central role in it and can decide whether your viewers watch the video to the end or quickly abandon it because the audio is incomprehensible or too many has noise. Consider basic aspects for your audio recording such as a quiet recording environment and the right recording software.

7. The background as a trademark

The choice of your background says more about you than you think. When shooting, surround yourself with elements that represent your brand or what you stand for and don’t unnecessarily distract. When deciding on a background, keep factors like your mission, industry, etc. in mind. A cozy ambience with bookshelves can best match their personality. For a business, a sober background that represents the brand with a logo might be a good option. If you regularly create product videos or produce a series of explainer videos, a consistent background creates visual context and helps reinforce your image.

8. Don’t leave video marketing to chance

Video marketing doesn’t mean shooting a video here and there on a whim. Make an effort to regularly publish new content that fits into an overall concept and has a consistent style. This is the only way to successfully expand and retain your audience. Produce content of a similar nature in similar circumstances on a regular basis. Then your audience will have reason to come back or subscribe to your video channel. Think of your video marketing channel like a blog, which you also have to fill with new content on a regular basis.

Julia Beautx is one of the most successful YouTubers in Germany.

9. Uniform style for recognition

Ensure consistency in the visual elements, fonts and colors used. This is how you increase the recognition value. Even before the video shoot, you should think about a uniform concept for your videos. This can e.g. look like this:

Your videos start with a hook, score, or review so your viewers know what to expect right away.

Here are details on the topic that add value to your viewers.

At the end, place a call-to-action asking them to check out your company website, subscribe to your channel, or leave a comment.

To ensure the consistency of your video appearance, a good video editing program is essential. In addition to making film edits, Camtasia lets you create custom themes specifying elements such as fonts, brand colors, and logos. This accelerates the editing process and ensures a uniform brand perception.

10. No video for all channels

Even if it saves time, it’s not a good idea to publish a video unaltered to multiple channels. What inspires on Instagram can flop elsewhere. That doesn’t mean you have to make a whole new video for each channel. A little editing is often enough. A five-minute YouTube video can be cut down to a 30-60 second clip that is published to Facebook and from there drives traffic to your YouTube channel. It’s important to keep your audience’s usage habits in mind and create tailored content.

So take the time to adapt your videos to each platform and be strategic. For example, a video clip on social media can link to a blog article or a landing page on your website. There the visitor is made aware of your product or service offer. With the right placement of videos, you can optimize your conversion rate and ensure more sales.

11. There is a spice in brevity

Human attention span is not what it used to be. Too many stimuli compete for our interest. When in doubt, it is always better to get to the point as quickly as possible. So don’t take up your viewers’ time unnecessarily and cut out all sections of your videos that distract from the actual content. The breaks can even be too long.

Keep in mind that some viewers have never heard of you or your products. They haven’t bonded with you yet. So you need to deliver your content as efficiently as possible. To find out what’s best for your audience and industry, you may need to experiment a bit. But if the content is good, viewers will stay tuned.

12. Stimulate interest with titles and thumbnails

Titles and thumbnails give Internet users a first impression of you and should arouse interest in your video. Therefore, they should be designed as attractively as possible. Some successful YouTubers always add text to the thumbnails of their videos, although this does not necessarily have to correspond to the title. The same applies here: less is more. A maximum of three to four words in large, bold text on the thumbnail can do. If you then use your brand colors, the recognition value is there. It is also interesting that studies show that people are more likely to click on thumbnails that show a face.

In the title and description, make sure to include search terms that are interesting for your target group. Just like text content on websites, video content can also be optimized for search engines so that your content ranks high in search results on Google or video platforms like YouTube and Vimeo and can be found quickly.

Now it’s your turn!

Do you feel inspired to put our expert tips into practice? It doesn’t matter if you have already made hundreds of videos or if you want to risk your first video production: We will help you!

If you are still looking for a good video editing program, we invite you to download our Camtasia Free Trial for Windows or Mac. The intuitive software is ideal for beginners and advanced users. On our website you will find numerous tutorials that explain the most important functions.