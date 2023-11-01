“Video playback is blocked”: YouTube’s fight against adblocks in Italy too

Anyone who uses or has used YouTube in the last 3-4 yearsboth on television and elsewhere, has noticed: today there is much more advertising than in 2022. And much more than in 2019, when there was practically none.

The change has happened between 2020 and 2021: forced indoors by the lockdowns caused by the coronavirus, people have started using YouTube much more than before, in some cases replacing it with traditional television. It happened all over the world, Google noticed and understandably allowed creators to post more ads within their videos (one of them explained it very well at the end of 2020).

Internet Phenomena History of MrBeast, the YouTuber who has more followers than the inhabitants of Russia by Emanuele Capone 18 April 2023

A campaign that began in the summer

Also But people have noticed, and have (equally understandably) looked for ways to escape this bombardment of commercials. Obviously with the help of adblockers, the browser extensions which intercept advertising and prevent it from being displayed.

In this way, the user experience with YouTube has somehow split: with ads on smart TVs (where ad blockers don’t work), without ads on your computer. At least until now.

Already this summer, the site began to combat the use of adblocks in the United States, later extending the measure to other countries. Now it’s Italy’s turnwhere the new policy blocking ad blockers went into effect around the second week of October.

How adblock blocking works on YouTube

We too have noticed this, as we (like many) use YouTube a lot every day while at the computer. It all started with a white pop-up as a reminder that “ad blockers violate YouTube’s terms of service”: the video stops playing almost immediately, the banner stays in the center for about 10 seconds with the invitation to deactivate the adblock, then you can close it and resume viewing.

Better yet: it could have been closed. Why the other day something else happened. YouTube began a countdown of sorts, highlighting with a different pop-up that “you still have 3 videos before playback is blocked” and also giving a visual indication of what was happening. We closed the banner, watched a video, started another, closed another warning banner, watched the second video and started another. And at some point everything stopped: YouTube really prevented us from playing the videos completely. It was quite strange to see it happen, even if it only lasted for a short time: it was enough to do as we were asked a few weeks ago, deactivate the adblock and put YouTube on the whitelist for everything to start working as usual again. With the addition of advertising, however.

The analysis But are users willing to pay for social media? by Andrea Daniele Signorelli 11 October 2023

Why YouTube does this and possible solutions

In the black background banner that prevented us from accessing the videos for a few minutes, it is recalled among other things that “the ads allow us to billions of people around the world use YouTube”, which is ultimately true but not the only reason why the platform decided to engage in this battle (reminiscent those of streaming apps against the abusive sharing of passwords). The other reason is stated just below: “Watch videos without ads with YouTube Premium”, so “creators will continue to generate revenue from your subscription”.

Premium it is precisely YouTube’s paid plan: it allows (among other things) the playback of better quality videos, downloading, use in the background and removal of all ads. It also includes YouTube Music, but it’s not cheap: once the 90-day free trial is over, that’s it 11.99 euros per monthwhich drop to 6.99 for students and can rise to 17.99 for 5 members of the same family unit, but who are “residents of the same household”.

Premium is the first of the solutions to overcome the playback block: you subscribe and watch what you want without hassle (even on the TV). There are others: choose a different adblock, because YouTube still doesn’t recognize them all; use a video player that allows you to watch YouTube without going to the YouTube site, like the well-known Invidious; use a VPN (maybe not the one from Google) to pretend to be in a country other than Italy or in any case different from those in which YouTube imposes these limitations.

Honestly, we don’t recommend any of them: partly because they are cumbersome, partly because YouTube will sooner or later take action even on the fronts on which it is currently open to attack and partly because it is true that “ads allow billions of people in the world to use YouTube” . And yet, it is also true that if we wanted advertising on the Internet like on television, then we would continue to watch television. It takes a little balance, on everyone’s part: on our part in accepting a few commercials, on the creators’ part in not putting 7 of them in a 20-minute video to monetize as much as possible, on YouTube’s part in ensuring that all this works as it should.

@capoema

Share this: Facebook

X

