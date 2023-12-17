VIDEO: Spectacular Geminid Meteor Shower captured from Puerto Rico

The Geminid Meteor Shower lights up the skies over the Caribbean

Stunning images captured from the island show several bright meteors visible during the early hours of Friday morning as part of the Geminid Meteor Shower. The Caribbean Astronomy Society (SAC) had highlighted that the event would be visible not only from Wednesday to Thursday, but also from Thursday to Friday.

Eddie Irizarry, scientific communicator at the SAC, emphasized that the most bright meteors could be seen precisely during the second night or early morning of the event. This celestial spectacle was due to the fact that Earth was passing through an area where numerous particles of “3200 Phaeton” (Phaeton) were previously released, a curious object classified as an asteroid, but which could be the rocky core of a weathered or extinct comet.

While the peak of meteor activity has just occurred over the past two nights, a few may still be visible until around Christmas Eve.

The event has left many awe-struck, and videos of the meteor sightings have been circulating online. Dozens of people have reported being amazed to see a meteor in broad daylight in Puerto Rico, while another video captured a bright meteor shining in the skies of Puerto Rico.

The Geminid Meteor Shower has certainly been a breathtaking celestial event, and its impact will continue to be felt in the coming days.

