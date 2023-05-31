Video surveillance cameras, new models from IMOU

IMOU expands its portfolio of security solutions and introduces four new models of video surveillance cameras, suitable for smart homes and micro-enterprises.

The new variants are: Cell Go, Ranger RC, Cruiser 2 e Rex 3D. Each of them combines cutting-edge technologies and ease of installation. Each device has been designed for specific needs. (read our test of the Cell 2 version).

IMOU Cell Go e Cell Go Kit

It is a compact security camera with advanced features, such as human detection, 3 MPixel 2K resolution, two-way audio and a powerful 5000 mAh rechargeable battery, with an autonomy of about 120 days and, if you want to be totally green, the Kit is proposed includes solar panel and brackets for outdoor mounting.

Cell Go can be installed in minutes and can be positioned anywhere. It can also be used as a VLOG camera, to record moments of daily life and can be used as a hotspot, to connect directly to the phone in areas without Wi-Fi. Cell Go is IP65 certified.

IMOU Cell Go is available at the suggested cost of 69.99 euros. IMOU Cell Go Kit is available at the suggested cost of 89.99 euros.

IMOU Ranger RC

It is an Elder’s care camera dedicated to the category of elderly people who live alone, designed to take care of them wherever they are. Thanks to the “listen and speak in real time” audio function, it is sufficient to press the One-touch button placed in a clearly visible position on the camera to activate a call via the IMOUlife app: any emergency can thus be managed in real time, wherever there are you find. Featuring panoramic pan & tilt for 360-degree protection with a simple click in the app, Ranger RC automatically rotates the camera activating the physical privacy shield to protect your privacy. The product is available in 2K+ (4MP) and 3K (5MP) video resolutions, with night vision up to 10 meters.

IMOU Ranger RC 2K+ is available at the suggested cost of 44.99 euros. IMOU Ranger RC 3K is available at the suggested cost of 59.99 euros.

IMOU Rex 3D

This indoor camera is available in two video resolutions – 3K (5MP) and 2K (3MP) – motorized, with integrated siren and pan & tilt capable of rotating 360°, to guarantee the recording of multiple areas.

It is equipped with IMOU SENSE, a proprietary technology based on enhanced video, audio, navigation and perception algorithms, capable of amplifying the characteristics of the products in which it is installed. It guarantees an improvement in performance of up to 50% compared to products of the same category on the market.

Rex 3D stands out for its sensitivity in detecting and recognizing human and animal figures. In addition to the functions of abnormal sound detection, smart tracking, human and pet detection, privacy function, night vision, two-way communication, it recognizes objects and processes data in 0.02 seconds, immediately sending a notification to the app, allowing you to monitor only what count, without receiving annoying false alarms.

The Pet Detection function, in particular, is able to recognize animal movement and track it, with the possibility of pre-recording messages that are activated on the basis of specific triggers.

IMOU Rex 3D 2K is available at a suggested cost of €49.99. IMOU Rex 3D 3K is available at a suggested cost of €69.99.

IMOU Cruiser 2

It is the first Wi-Fi 6 security camera with vehicle recognition. Perfect for the outdoors, Cruiser 2 is available in two video resolutions – 3K (5MP) and 2K (3MP) – and offers accurate people and vehicle detection ensuring that every corner of your home/yard is fully covered. The 5 MPixel provides excellent and detailed 3K images, the 4 night vision modes guarantee clarity as if it were day, and the panoramic pan & tilt offers 360° protection. Cruiser 2 is also equipped with the state-of-the-art IMOU SENSE technology, which also reduces false alarms caused by insects, birds, leaves. IP66 certified, Cruiser 2 offers the highest degree of protection even against bad weather.

IMOU Cruiser 2 2K is available at the suggested cost of 79.99 euros. IMOU Cruiser 2 3K is available at the suggested cost of 99.99 euros.