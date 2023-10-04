Vienna Technical Museum presents “Innovation Corner” for Austrian startups

The Vienna Technical Museum is opening the “Innovation Corner” exhibition format, which is intended to offer Austrian startups and innovative companies a platform for groundbreaking technologies. The exhibitions are renewed quarterly and are the result of a collaboration between the Lower Austrian technology financing company tecnet equity and the technology incubator accent.

Mikl-Leitner: “Lower Austrian innovations in the spotlight”

The governor of Lower Austria, Johanna Mikl-Leitner, is enthusiastic: “With the exhibition format ‘Innovation Corner’ at the Vienna Technical Museum, we are offering innovations from Lower Austria a stage. The best ideas from research and business – made in Lower Austria – become tangible and tangible here. Here we show what great new products and solutions are being developed in Lower Austria’s research institutions and start-ups. I am sure that we will be able to inspire young researchers and young founders to come to Lower Austria.”

She adds: “Startups in Lower Austria are supported by accent and tecnet with coaching, co-working spaces and financing models, as innovations and business start-ups make a significant contribution to economic development.

Innovation Corner focuses on agrifood

At the start of the new cycle, the “Innovation Corner” is dedicated to the topic of agrifood and presents innovative projects from the agriculture and food sector. Agrifood describes the entire supply chain from agricultural production to the processing, distribution and consumption of food. Innovations in this area are crucial to feeding the growing world population, conserving resources and ensuring food security.

The exhibition “Agrifood. Innovations for tomorrow’s agriculture and nutrition” will present seven projects and startups from Lower Austria from October 3, 2023 to February 25, 2024. The topics range from water storage granules made of wood to a process for optimizing seeds to innovative textiles made from mushrooms.

Focus on science communication

The opening of the Innovation Corner placed a particular focus on “science communication”. Scientists Carmen Sippl, head of the Center for Future Education at the Baden University of Education, and Melanie Laibl, book author and communication scientist, spoke about the role of telling, sensing and visualizing in science communication as well as the emotional connection in creative spaces.

The Innovation Corner is intended to offer Lower Austrian research institutions and startups a space to present innovations from various areas, including agriculture and nutrition and, in the coming months, aerospace, life sciences and medical technology.

Promoting research and innovation in Lower Austria

Doris Agneter, Managing Director of tecnet equity, explains: “We at tecnet and accent are important players in these areas. That’s why we started SCIENCE TO BUSINESS, the spin-off initiative, two years ago. The goal is to create an optimal climate in Lower Austria for researchers, students and startups so that they can implement their ideas economically. The contributions from Lower Austria gathered here in the Innovation Corner bring to life and, in the truest sense of the word, tangible how research and innovation improve our daily lives.”

Startup Bazza’s “lightest suitcase in the world” will soon float on the museum ceiling

