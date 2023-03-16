Home Technology Vienna’s FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp is allowed to tweet again
Technology

Vienna’s FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp is allowed to tweet again

by admin
Vienna’s FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp is allowed to tweet again

The blue state chairman was banned from the platform in December 2022 because he had violated the “rule against hateful behavior”.

The state chairman of the Vienna FPÖ, Dominik Nepp, is allowed to tweet again. The party announced on Wednesday that his ban had been lifted. This was achieved through contacts in the USA. Nepp had been banned for violating the “rule against hateful behavior,” Twitter said at the time.

According to reports, the reason was, among other things, a posting in which Nepp had spread the information that Lower Austrians would no longer be treated in Vienna’s hospitals. Instead, they were full of numerous illegal “stabbers” from Syria and Afghanistan, he said.

The tweet from December was no longer available a short time later – just like the account. The ban, at least that’s what it was called at the time, was for life.

(WHAT)

See also  Alienware Unveils Its New Peripheral Lineup - Gamereactor

You may also like

GPT chat and degree thesis: the first suspected...

AMD says it is not difficult to make...

MediaWorld discounts the low cost TCL 30 SE...

Automatic subtitles for Instagram, TikTok and Co.

WhatsApp update 2023 current: blocking function improved! This...

【Google Phone】Google Pixel 8 Pro Rendering Exposures New...

Sustainable mattresses for the hotel industry

Beetle King Producer develops a beetle fighting RPG...

Product testers wanted: Sharkoon water cooling systems

Sea of ​​Stars confirmed for Xbox One and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy