The state chairman of the Vienna FPÖ, Dominik Nepp, is allowed to tweet again. The party announced on Wednesday that his ban had been lifted. This was achieved through contacts in the USA. Nepp had been banned for violating the “rule against hateful behavior,” Twitter said at the time.

According to reports, the reason was, among other things, a posting in which Nepp had spread the information that Lower Austrians would no longer be treated in Vienna’s hospitals. Instead, they were full of numerous illegal “stabbers” from Syria and Afghanistan, he said.

The tweet from December was no longer available a short time later – just like the account. The ban, at least that’s what it was called at the time, was for life.

