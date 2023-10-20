Viennese fintech joins the ESG startup Climcycle

It doesn’t happen every day that a startup becomes an investor and shareholder in another company – but the Viennese fintech Riskine is one such exception. As CEO and founder Ralf Widtmann told Trending Topics, his company, which specializes in digital solutions for insurance and banks, has joined Climcycle (it operates under the name ESG Software GmbH). Riskine now holds 22.4 percent of Climcycle, which specializes in ESG risk scoring.

Climcycle, only founded in 2022, addresses an essential challenge for companies: It offers digital tools for “management, quantification and disclosure of ESG risks and EU taxonomy”. In the future, but already now, it will be essential for more and more companies to know and be able to communicate how they are meeting their ESG criteria and other requirements – these are a prerequisite for many investments, funding, loans or partnerships with other companies . Among other things, it is also about being able to display a company’s CO2 emissions.

riskine: “The big InsurTechs are also our customers”

Climcycle is a spin-off of the management consultant KPMG and, alongside Riskine, now has Aldridge Capital Partners (majority owner) and PFSG Capital Invest in the cap table. “As the market leader in Austria, Climcycle is the ESG tool for measuring, disclosing and controlling all ESG risks in banks, insurance companies, but also industrial companies: ESG scoring, CSRD, physical climate risks, financed emissions, taxonomy checks, stress tests, disclosure and much more! We are very proud of this expansion of our product offering in the ESG area,” says Widtmann.

Riskine was launched by Widtmann in 2016 and offers its customers a range of white label solutions to integrate digital customer advice into websites, apps or chatbots via API. One of riskine’s best-known partners is the German insurtech unicorn wefox. In addition to numerous applications for the banking and insurance sectors, Riskine has also already offered an “ESG analyzer” in cooperation with the Denkenatt group. Now Climcycle will also be very much about integrating ESG risk scoring and the like.

For Riskine, Climcycle is an ideal complement. One reason for this is that Climcycle is particularly strong in the portfolio area, while Riskine itself shines in individual customer advice. Almost all major banks are customers of the ESG startup, while its new investor has specialized more in insurance. Almost all major insurance companies are Riskine customers, including Generali, Allianz, Uniqa, but also the insurance startup wefox. In addition, the topic of ESG is becoming increasingly important in financial advice, which makes the Climcycle investment a logical step.

