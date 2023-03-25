Is there a revolution in house construction brewing in Austria? In any case, it can be seen on the market that companies are springing up one after the other that have specialized in marrying sustainable wooden houses in different designs with the latest technology. There’s Cree from Vorarlberg, there’s the scale-up Gropyus from Vienna, there’s Wood Space from Lower Austria – and with TechWoodHomes, another startup in the field is now joining them.

TechWoodHomes, around founder and CEO Michael Rohrmair (he also co-founded Mezzalite, a platform for mezzanine capital for real estate projects), is about a prefabricated wood construction platform that can be used to build a house in 48 hours. The first TechWoodHomes park is currently being built near Vienna in Gaaden, where the first two houses have already been built. The houses are designed as smart homes and come with extensive equipment, such as RFID, QR and Bluetooth access, alarm system, robotic lawnmower, light and motion sensors, e-car charging station, photovoltaic system on the roof and battery storage.

In an interview, CEO Rohrmair explains how TechWoodHomes actually works.

How much does a house cost on average?

In total, TechWoodHomes offers 7 different houses. The smallest offers a living space of 110 square meters and costs 459,000 euros. The largest costs 849,000 euros with a living space of 228 square meters. If you planned and built the house yourself, including the materials and technology used, you would need about double the investment.

Are things such as a PV system, wall box, cameras, etc. included in these prices?

Yes, all sensors (e.g. infrared), cameras, your own app and software, lighting, built-in speakers or battery storage (black-out readiness) are included in the price. In addition, things such as the outer fence, entrance pylons, access path and terrace including the covering are also covered. TechWoodHomes also builds the base plate.

How many of the houses have already been built? How many are planned and possible per year?

The first 2 houses in the TechWoodHomes Park in Gaaden have currently been built and are being finalized. 9 more will follow there by the middle / end of the year. A total of around 50 TechWoodHomes will be built by the end of the year. There are already well over 170 inquiries. In the current factory, depending on the order situation and the shift system, 2 to 2.5 houses per day in production are realistic.

Can the houses be manufactured “in mass” like prefabricated houses?

The houses are prefabricated houses in modular construction. The occupancy rate is currently one house per day. As described above, the current factory can build 2-2.5 houses per day.

Who are the construction and tech partners for such house projects?

TechWoodHomes has its own factory building and erection team. This can be done within a day. Various partner companies, for example, take on the master builder’s work. In the long term there will be partner companies certified by TechWoodHomes in the various regions. In addition to Austria, TechWoodHomes is currently planning to cover southern Germany.

What are the main differences (USP) to providers such as Gropyus?