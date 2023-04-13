You are now one of those startups whose name is always mentioned when it comes to the future of energy: nista.io. Because the young company of Anna Pölzl, Benjamin Mörzinger and Markus Hoffmann offers something to which no company can actually say “no”. With the help of data analyses, the Viennese spin-off from the Vienna University of Technology is helping to save energy. For this purpose, the energy consumption of companies is recorded and then recommendations are made on how they can save energy and reduce costs.

With the help of the software, there is even the prospect of being able to reduce annual energy consumption by up to 20 percent. In times of high electricity prices, this can involve costs in the millions for companies, which can potentially be saved. According to the startup, it would have helped save more than 5 million euros in energy costs so far. While the basic online software used to be subject to a fee, this is now being made available to all companies free of charge.

The Viennese startup is thus opening up the funnel to get as many new customers as possible. “We believe that all companies should have the opportunity to reduce their energy costs and make their contribution to climate protection,” said Anna Pölzl, CEO and co-founder, in a press release. “Therefore, we decided to make the entry into nista.io available free of charge.”

Viennese data analysis startup Nista collects a seven-figure investment

New focus on SMEs