“Our vision has always been bigger than an online shop. We want to empower people to live a self-determined life – regardless of their gender,” said founder Sofia Surma in a broadcast. “Vulva Shop will of course remain as a feminist marketplace. So does the C’est La V Podcast. With Empovver, our work now has a strong superstructure.” The two “Vs” from the vulva are retained and can now be found in the new Empovver brand, where they represent the “W”.

Startup founder on the Vulva Shop: “The vulva is a political symbol”

Partly fee-based online community

So what does a woman get at Empovver? The online community is now scheduled to start in autumn 2023 and bring networking, knowledge and education through access to groups, special discounts, master classes and network meetings, among other things. “The starter membership is free. If you want more, you can switch to a paid membership with even more benefits,” says the startup. Surma previously belonged 100 percent to the Viennese Womxn Empowerment GmbH, now the two co-founders Clemens Otto and Marlene Frauscher are also involved.

And it should also go in the direction of Web3 – i.e. the concept of implementing DeFi and decentralized apps using blockchain technologies. The two founders Sofia Surma and Marlene Frauscher have won Clemens Otto as co-founder and CTO. He has already made a name for himself in the tech and crypto sector at Validvent and as CTO at the startup kontractory and is now strengthening Empovver with tech know-how. “With our new website, we are not only positioning ourselves more broadly, but are also preparing for future projects in the fall,” says Otto. He announces that the first Web3 integration will go live in the fall. As head of the Block & Wine Community Meetups, Surma already has an affinity for the crypto topic.