Using video games to gain experience on sensitive issues such as cyberbullying and cybersecurity is possible. The medium allows the user to immerse himself in situations, to touch the problems and risks that arise when using new technologies incorrectly.

Marco Mazzaglia, Video Game Evangelist in Synesthesia and contract professor of Game design and Gamification at the Politecnico di Torino, will take the audience on a one-hour journey, both face to face and online, at the View Conference on Wednesday 19th, at 4pm.





A path with practical examples on how video games can be used to provide emotional involvement which completes important theoretical notions to navigate the facts and the significant knowledge of our time. Specific titles will be used by Mazzaglia to build a map, starting from Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego? Particular and very famous educational videogame on geography, originally published in 1985 by Brøderbund.

The player has taken on the role of an investigator who works with Interpol to vanquish a gang of international thieves, the VILE, which specializes in the theft of priceless treasures. From this game the Netflix animated TV series was born Carmen Sandiego.





In origine The Oregon Trail is a historical educational video game, designed for single player, set on the Oregon trail, one of the main migration routes of the West in the 19th century. The user was called to manage a small group of emigrants who, in 1848, had to tackle the track with a Conestoga wagon and arrive safely at their destination in the Missouri area of ​​the Oregon Country.

Presented in an updated version on Apple Arcade, chosen by Mazzaglia and imagined in multiplayer mode. The title will be the tool for a practical simulation of teamwork, planning and above all it will demonstrate how decision-making skills develop within a group of people.





The game Tetris 99 will be used to experiment the dynamics that exist between people during a case of cyberbullying, while the computer hacking simulator Hacknet will be the title that will involve the public in cybersecurity issues.

Video games become an extraordinary intergenerational tool for dealing with sensitive topics, works such as Life Is Strange, Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice, Papers, Please o Insidejust to name a few, they give back to those who play them a deep and critical look with which we can analyze our present.