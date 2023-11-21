View new computers in Active Directory

Imagine you are responsible for the IT infrastructure in your company and new devices are added every day. It can be a real challenge to keep track of things, right? This is where Powershell comes into play – a powerful tool that has now become an indispensable part of Windows server administration. It allows you to automate tasks and simplify the management of your IT infrastructure.

In this article, we’ll focus on how to use Powershell to find new computers in Active Directory. Why is that important? Well, in a rapidly evolving IT landscape, it’s crucial that you have an efficient system for identifying and managing new devices. This not only helps with security and compliance, but also keeps your IT operations running smoothly and efficiently.

Find new computer accounts with Powershell

The script consists of a total of four short sections: determining the period in which the new computer accounts were created, the import of the AD module, then the actual search and finally the output.

In my example, I would like to display all computer accounts that were created in the Active Directory in the last 7 days. The output should then be in a table.

First I calculate the date seven days ago and store it in a variable (“$vorxTagen“). The value can be adjusted as desired in the script. If you want to display all new computer accounts from the last 14 days, simply replace the “(-7)” with a “(-14)”.

If the script is not running on a domain controller, then you still have to import the Powershell AD module. This works with the command “Import-Module ActiveDirectory„.

In the third part the search is now carried out. It will be with “Get-ADComputer“ searched for all computer accounts and used the filter “whenCreated“limited. Later I only want to see the computer name and the creation date in the output, which is why I choose “Select-Object“ limit and everything in the variable $newcomputer save.

Finally, I output this variable in table format.

# Calculate x days back $vorxTagen = (Get-Date).AddDays(-7) # Import AD module Import-Module ActiveDirectory # Computer search in AD $neueComputer = Get-ADComputer -Filter {whenCreated -ge $vorxTagen} -Property Name , whenCreated | Select-Object Name, whenCreated # Format output $newComputer | Format-Table -Property Name, whenCreatedWith this script you can display all new computer accounts in the Active Directory.

