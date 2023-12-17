Home » ViewSonic X2-4K unboxing review: Xbox officially certified projector, price 56,900 yuan
ViewSonic and Microsoft Collaborate to Develop “Designed for Xbox” Projectors

ViewSonic has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to develop a series of projectors designed specifically for the Xbox gaming market. The aim is to expand the application range of projectors in the field of home entertainment. The development team, consisting of video game and video display experts from Taiwan and the United States, carefully designed everything from appearance, software, and hardware to user experience.

The first of its kind, the projectors are specifically designed for Xbox, including X1-4K, X2-4K, PX749-4K, with slightly different specifications. The X2-4K, which features a short-throw lens and is suitable for users in small spaces, has been used for testing. It uses DLP projection technology and is equipped with a TI 0.65-inch DMD chip, and it supports native 4K UHD resolution and HDR10 and HLG formats.

In terms of color performance, it has introduced its own Cinema SuperColor+ colorful adjustment technology, achieving 125% Rec.709 color gamut coverage. The X2-4K also features built-in Harman Kardon speakers that provide above-standard sound performance. It also has complete image correction functions, including automatic vertical keystone correction and manual H/V keystone correction.

In terms of game performance, the X2-4K is capable of running supported Xbox games at 120Hz at 1440p resolution, offering a smoother picture presentation for fast-paced racing or action games. It also features a control panel with a dust-proof sliding cover design and a smart interface with built-in graphical user interface.

The product has received high ratings for its appearance that captures the elements of the Xbox Series, as well as its hardware specifications, including DLP projection technology and a short-throw lens. However, its intelligent system received a lower rating due to the lack of popular Android system integration.

Overall, the projectors designed by ViewSonic and Microsoft are set to offer an enhanced gaming experience with their high-quality hardware and game-specific settings.

