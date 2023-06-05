Viofo A229 Duo in the test: Excellent dash cam with reversing camera

Dangers lurk in traffic from all sides. Does a vehicle swerve out of oncoming traffic, did a driver not stop at the intersection, or does a car crash against its own bumper from behind in an uncontrolled manner? With the Viofo A229 Duo, you always have two compact witnesses with you who reliably observe and record critical situations.

With a judgment of May 18, 2018, the BGH admitted recordings from dashcams as evidence in order to clearly clarify the question of guilt in traffic accidents in court. For reasons of data protection, however, permanent recordings are not permitted; these must be overwritten again and again at short intervals. Only in the event of a collision or severe deceleration of the vehicle may sequences be permanently archived as evidence. In the Dashcam guide, we explain what to look out for when using a dashcam: Legal issues, technical details and models from 40 euros.

Of course, the Viofo A229 Duo also allows the interval recordings specified by law. Our test clarifies whether the dashcam is worthwhile as a constant companion on the front and rear windows. Our top 10 shows other recommended car cameras: The best dash cams – evidence after the accident.

design and assembly



The package of the Viofo A229 Duo contains two cameras: a large one for the windshield and a smaller one for the rear of the vehicle. The display of the front camera is pleasantly large at 2.4 inches, protective films are included. The plastic housing is made of robust material, which is very stable, impact-resistant and cleanly processed. The lens can be tilted up and down by around 75 degrees and thus optimally aligned with the road.

Viofo does not use a separate bracket, instead the dashcam is glued directly to the windshield. For us, this is a real disadvantage: Because the display of the A229 has a fixed viewing angle. If the housing is glued to the pane, you can only align the lens. The top view of the screen depends on the angle of inclination of the windscreen and the seating position. As a result, you probably never have to look at the display from the front, but always at an angle from below. Windshields are inherently steep. In the test, we quickly found that the view of the dashcam screen is not optimal.

The rear camera is also glued on. The lens can be rotated 360 degrees for optimal alignment. The cable between the front and rear cameras is six meters long and is quite thin with a diameter of 2.8 millimeters. It is also sufficient for large sedans and vans. With a little skill, the cord can be laid almost invisibly in the headliner.

The main camera draws its power from the cigarette lighter. An adapter with two USB ports is included for this purpose. Cars with their own USB port can also supply the cameras with energy in this way.

Technical data and equipment



Both cameras with Sony sensors film with a maximum resolution of 2,560 × 1,440 pixels and 30 frames per second (FPS). With 24 FPS, 2,592 × 1,944 pixels are also possible, although the 30 full frames should be preferred. Alternatively, the resolution 1,920 × 1,080 with 30 FPS is available. The front camera captures a maximum viewing angle of 140 degrees, while the rear camera captures 160 degrees.

MicroSD memory cards with a capacity of up to 256 GB can be used on the right side of the housing. It is possible to connect an external microphone via a mini jack plug.

The Viofo A229 Duo is equipped with a G-sensor and automatic motion detection, GPS, 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz WLAN, loop recording, night mode and time-lapse mode, as well as Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) to compensate for blurring that for example, due to strong backlight and high contrast differences. The exposure values ​​can be adjusted manually for both cameras. You can stamp the date, model name and license plate number into the recordings, as well as the speed driven and GPS data. In picture-in-picture mode, the Viofo shows the front and rear cameras at the same time. If you want, you can also rotate or mirror the picture from the rear camera.

The length of the individual clips can be adjusted: You can choose from lengths of one, two, three, five or ten minutes. Important recordings can be protected from accidental deletion. The G-sensor independently recognizes vibrations, for example in the event of an accident, and saves the important file permanently. If the two cameras register moving objects or vibrations in parking mode, they record 45-second videos. Recording begins 15 seconds before and ends 30 seconds after the detected event. In order to use parking mode, one must either purchase a separate hardwire kit cable for just under 20 euros, which is wired to the car battery, or power the A229 with a power bank.

service



The Viofo cameras are operated using five buttons on the main unit, the display does not respond to swipe or touch gestures. The menu with white lettering, symbols and blue backgrounds is clearly and logically designed. Small white arrows at the bottom edge of the display indicate which of the five buttons is used to navigate up or down through the menus. Nevertheless, the Viofo A229 does not score full marks for ease of use, there are competitors whose handling is even more intuitive. Five small LEDs (PWR, REC, GPS, MIC, Wi-Fi) provide information about the operating status of the dashcam. Pressing the middle button locks the current video from being overwritten. For 20 euros you can buy an extremely compact Bluetooth remote control from Viofo to also protect clips with the push of a button.

The voice announcement of the A229, which indicates, for example, when a recording starts or a video has been protected, is practical. Thanks to 5 gigahertz support, videos can be downloaded to smartphones (Android and iOS) via WiFi at high speed using the Viofo app. The app also allows a live preview and menu settings via mobile phone. Using appropriate software such as the “Dashcam Viewer”, you can read out the GPS data from the videos and subsequently bring routes to life again on Google Maps.

Viofo A229 Duo – photo series Viofo A229 Duo – photo series

video quality



The 2K video with 30 full frames of our test drive during the day is noise-free, very well illuminated and pleasantly sharp. There are some slight compression artifacts, but they are not particularly noticeable. Street signs and license plates can be recognized perfectly. Colors are natural, just a bit too pale at times. However, this can easily be adjusted later using the video editor. Both cameras react quickly to changing lighting conditions. We are pleasantly surprised at night: the videos remain super clear, the brightening is good, and the license plates can still be read, albeit not as effortlessly as during the day. Sharpness, plasticity, noise behavior and contrast are top, night shots are excellent with the Viofo A229 Duo.

Preis



Without a hardwire kit for permanent wiring to the car battery, without a polarizing filter to reduce reflections and without a memory card, dash cams are currently in short supply 270 Euro due at Amazon. Currently it says there a coupon available of the price reduced by 35 euros. For a 128 GB microSD memory card (best list) from Sandisk, you should calculate an additional 15 euros. The camera for road surveillance is currently not cheaper in the online shops of German providers. Viofo also sells the A229 Duo in various configurations on its own website.

Conclusion



Thanks to the Viofo A229 Duo, you always know what’s happening in front of and behind the car. The video quality is convincing day and night, the clips are impressive. The features of the two dashcams are great, the ease of use is also high, and the app control and downloading of individual files worked excellently in the test. Unfortunately, the display of the A229 cannot be aligned towards the driver – once glued to the windscreen, you have to live with the rigid viewing angle, which is often not optimal. Apart from that and a missing touchscreen, there are no criticisms of the Viofo dash cam, which shines with the power of the two cameras.