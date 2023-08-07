Violent legal dispute over 62 million euros from the Kreisel Electric exit

It’s a battle of many, many millions, and it’s being fought very hard. A fierce legal dispute has developed over parts of the exit proceeds from the sale of the Austrian scale-up Kreisel Electric at the end of 2021, which not only involves the two counterparties, the investor Florian Fritsch and Panebo Holding, but also the public prosecutors in Liechtenstein and the Switzerland. Specifically, it is about 62 million euros and serious allegations of serious fraud, embezzlement and money laundering.

Florian Fritsch, this is the controversial investor who, as reported by the Viennese scale-up Gropyus, was recently reported to the public prosecutor’s office in Vienna for fraud – of course the presumption of innocence applies – and who violently attacked his former business partner, Gropyus CEO Markus Fuhrmann , agitated. House searches had already taken place on Fritsch’s premises in Liechtenstein, Austria and Switzerland. In the meantime, in addition to Urs Fähndrich’s Panebo Holding, around ten other people or companies have reportedly reported Fritsch, apparently around 20 people from his environment are in focus.

John Deere paid 360 million euro valuation for Kreisel Electric from Upper Austria

Spectacular exit & Schwarzenegger connection

But back to the specific case of the exit proceeds from the sale of Kreisel Electric. We remember: After rumors of economic difficulties for the Upper Austrian battery company of the three Kreisel brothers came up in 2021, at the end of 2021 the multi-billion dollar tractor giant John Deere from the USA announced that it would take over a majority stake in Kreisel. With a company valuation of 360 million euros, John Deere (market value: 124 billion dollars) paid 276 million dollars in cash, plus acquired cash.

Kreisel Electric was known beyond Austria’s borders at the latest after Patrick Knapp-Schwarzenegger, the nephew of the actor and former governor of California, joined the company in 2017. A Mercedes G 350 d for Arnold Schwarzenegger was cleverly equipped with gyroscope batteries in order to electrify it – and at the same time to make the brand better known in the USA.

Later, a deal with Nikola, the battered e-truck manufacturer around the resigned founder Trevor Milton, is said to have been a possibility. Ultimately, the exit succeeded in 2021. John Deere, the largest US maker of farming technology, bought Kreisel to address electrification of its farm vehicles. At the beginning of 2023, the first all-electric excavator with gyro batteries was presented in Las Vegas.

How things will continue at Kreisel Electric after the takeover

Fritsch claims: “We tore the box around”

But before the exit, Kreisel is said to have been on the brink of extinction in the summer of 2021. According to reports, about 8 million euros had to be raised in a short time in order to protect the company from insolvency. Investor Fritsch, who has been investing since 2019, wanted to contribute EUR 1.5 million to the rescue package at the time and also used the opportunity to secure rights to future profits.

And: According to him, he and his team made a significant contribution to Kreisel Electric finally successfully exiting.

“I immediately saw the value of Kreisel Electric. Initially, the governance had to be improved a bit, but I believed in this company from the start,” Fritsch told Trending Topics. “We tore the box around. The Fritsch & Kalrock restructuring and M&A team worked day and night. Three months later we were able to find a buyer who paid a valuation of around 360 million euros. That was a cool deal with a Fortune 100 company, agricultural technology group John Deere.”

He would have invested a total of 2.5 million euros in Kreisel over the years, which is said to have resulted in 62 million euros. “Fritsch Invest AG, a 100% subsidiary of Fritsch & Co. AG, achieved a profit of 62 million euros through the successful sale of Kreisel Electric to the Fortune 100 company John Deere after deducting corporate debt, servicing the equity kickers and other financing instruments,” says Fritsch.

Representatives of both Kreisel Electric and John Deere have not wanted to or have not been able to speak to Trending Topics about the cause and Fritsch’s role for the company.

Kreisel Electric is majority-taken over by tractor giant John Deere

“Fritsch was never operational for Kreisel Electric”

But Panebo Holding, which Fritsch is contesting for these 62 million euros (or parts thereof), sees the matter completely differently. “Kreisel and the Kreisel brothers, together with professional consultants, managed to successfully sell Kreisel Electric, which will further strengthen the innovative power of the company. Florian Fritsch was never operationally active for Kreisel Electric, has no technical expertise in battery technology and was never in contact with the Kreisel purchaser. As the largest shareholder, the Kreisel brothers have also acted professionally and successfully for all other parties involved,” a spokesman for Panebo Holding told Trending Topics.

Rather, Panebo Holding accused Fritsch of serious fraud, embezzlement and money laundering in its ad – so it sees itself cheated out of a lot of money. “Like many others, the Panebo fell victim to Florian Fritsch. Mr. Fritsch’s account is grossly incorrect. Mr. Fritsch leaves no stone unturned to thwart Panebo’s legitimate claims in connection with the sale of Kreisel Electric. To do this, he and his helpers also resort to methods that are the subject of extensive criminal investigations,” said a spokesman for Panebo Holding.

And further: “As a professional investor, we respect existing confidentiality agreements and do not comment on the content of the ongoing proceedings – even if Mr. Fritsch apparently does not feel bound by various confidentiality obligations. In the case, we trust in the professional work of the criminal investigators.”

Fight with Fritsch: PropTech Gropyus reports its own investor – who shoots back [Update]

Where is the money?

But where are the 62 million euros at the moment? Fritsch thinks he’ll be able to use them again soon. “Due to unsustainable allegations by Urs Fähndrich and Wolfgang Eichhorn, the owners of Panebo Holding, the funds were “arrested” at a bank in Switzerland. This simply means that the Zurich District Court had provisionally prohibited the bank from making account transactions,” says Fritsch. It was “annoying and damaging,” but the “money is with us, but we couldn’t use it.”

“The judgments in Switzerland affect the assets in Switzerland. The Panebo has already lost here. The group has largely unrestricted access to its assets outside of Liechtenstein. The preliminary surveys and the activities in Liechtenstein essentially concern Liechtenstein. Based on the Panebo report, the StA is still examining whether they will initiate criminal proceedings or whether they will follow Switzerland here as well. The Fritsch companies have already submitted the relevant applications for hiring,” Fritsch continues.

At Panebo you see things differently. “Initially, Panebo was able to obtain urgent legal protection in Switzerland and block the account of a Fritsch company. The instances in Switzerland have not yet been exhausted. No final decision on the matter will be made in this process,” a spokesman said. “In the main, decisions are made elsewhere. Irrespective of this, the Liechtenstein public prosecutor’s office has also blocked Mr Fritsch’s substantial assets in Switzerland. We expect that these assets will ultimately go to Mr. Fritsch’s victims.”

