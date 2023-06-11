Violvo EX30 con Snapdragon cockpit…

The new all-electric Volvo EX30 was not only designed for safety and sustainability, but also aims to make life more comfortable, relaxing and enjoyable thanks to cutting-edge technologies and a careful design Scandinavian.

Volvo EX30, the new version with Snapdragon cockpit arrives, press office source

The new baby SUV has a stylish interior that embrace sustainable thinking, while carefully crafted material compilations enhance the distinct graphic design of the interiors. With recycled and renewable materials such as denim, linen and wool, in addition to a variety of colors and expressive textures, the interiors feature responsible design.

When you interact with theEX30, the user experience is contextual, intelligently eliminating complexity for a more focused and enjoyable drive on a single screen. Plus, features like a full-width soundbar – the first of its kind in a car – and a host of smart storage ideas combine to deliver a big-car experience for less.

“The Volvo EX30 combines all the best elements of Scandinavian design,” explains Lisa Reeves, Head of Interior Design. “The new materials add creative texture, color and personality to the cabin, while intelligent functionality and great user experience are the hallmark of every true Volvo creation. Together, these elements distill the essence of a Volvo into a small package.”

Premium sound quality

Buy with Revolut, your online account directly from your home. Find out more.

The soundbar nell’EX30, the first of its kind, is inspired by home audio design. It combines several speakers into one soundbar and fills the entire cabin with superior sound. If you choose to combine it with the high-end Harman Kardon audio system, you will be able to listen to your music and podcasts in exceptional sound quality.

The soundbar is a great example of smart design, as it groups the speakers into a single component and reduces the amount of cables and materials. The location under the windshield is perfectly integrated into the interior design. The window switches have been moved to the center console, which is easy to reach for both the driver and passenger.

These and other examples represent a larger principle of centralization within the EX30. The glove compartment was placed under the central screen. In this way, both the driver and the passenger can easily access them, taking advantage of the extra space offered by the flat floor.

The center console is extremely versatile, with a sliding system that allows you to choose exactly how to use the space. The top of the cup holder can be slid out to hold your latte or smartphone, or pushed back for more space. The lower tunnel features a protective area for storing small items such as sunglasses or headphones, while a bag can be stored in the large open space above.

As for the convenience, rear passengers can stow their phones in special pockets in the backrests of the front seats, while a practical container slides under the central console.

Create a feeling of space

The theme of centralization inside of dell’EX30 is also represented by the single 12.3-inch screen, positioned in the center of the dashboard, which contains all relevant information for the driver. Putting everything in one screen creates a feeling of space around the driver and saves on materials.

“Within the EX30 we continue our strategy of contextual and purposeful interfaces,” says Tom Stovicek, Head of UX. “On the screen, key driving information such as speed and charge levels are positioned at the top, while navigation, media and controls are easily visible and accessible at the bottom. We’ve also included a context bar that provides the most relevant functions for your needs at any time.”

The central screen also offers a view that eliminates all that is not essential, for greater concentration. This feature is especially useful at night, when it can reduce eye strain on long journeys.

In keeping with its ambition to offer a state-of-the-art infotainment system, the Google-integrated EX30 includes hands-free assistance from the Google Assistant, navigation with Google Maps and your favorite apps from Google Play. The EX30 is also the first Volvo car to feature wireless Apple CarPlay capability.

The infotainment system also features 5G where available. Powered by Snapdragon® Cockpit platforms from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, this premium in-car experience will be as ultra-responsive as you’d expect.

Volvo has worked closely with ECARX through the HaleyTek software joint venture to deliver the best possible infotainment platform worldwide.

Choose from four distinct interior rooms

When choosing your Volvo EX30 you will be able to do so from four distinct internal ‘ambients’. These environments adopt a more sustainable approach to materials and each of them has its own expression. For example, one room embraces the timeless appeal of denim and incorporates waste from the denim recycling process.

Among the other materials offered are a recycled plastic made from waste such as old window frames and shutters; flax, a renewable fiber derived from flax plants and supplied by our investment in the Volvo Cars Tech Fund Bcomp; a responsibly sourced wool blend that includes 70% recycled polyester; and a textured knit seat material that includes recycled plastics.

The EX30 also offers the option to choose an upholstery in Nordico, an innovative and technically advanced material created with fabrics made from recyclable materials such as PET bottles and bio-attributed material from forests in Sweden and Finland.