“Enough of this copper cable”. It is an old thing of the past, slow, inefficient and with high CO2 emissions.

This is how Sir Richard Branson, the volcanic entrepreneur who created the Virgin brand, introduces himself for the presentation of his latest creation, Virgin Fiber. The name says it all: one and only FTTH fiber (fiber to the home).

The new operator, which relies on the Open Fiber network (the offer is therefore only available to those whose address is covered by the FTTH Open Fiber network), lands in Italy trying to take advantage of the flaws of others, especially in terms of transparency. “In Italy the market is confused, there are many operators and little transparency. If it takes me 5 minutes to subscribe, I also have to take 5 minutes to withdraw from the subscription. And without penalties, on the Netflix model. And with no modem fees or other hidden costs, ”he explains. Tom Mockridge, CEO of Virgin Fiber. With an average price: 29.49, but now it’s 26.99 euros forever.

And with the Virgin Fiber subscription it is also included as the discounted subscription to Virgin Active.

Branson also pushes on the environmental key: “Fiber is sustainable, it needs much less electricity than the copper grid, so it produces no emissions. Subscribing to 100% fiber – is Branson’s slogan – is also an act of environmental awareness ”.

As for the investors, who have put up an initial capital of 25 million, they are a third Virgin, a third a consortium led by Mockridge and a third Italian investors, including Open Fiber.