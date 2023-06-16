Home » Virgin Galactic, on the first commercial space flight there will be three Italians
Technology

Virgin Galactic, on the first commercial space flight there will be three Italians

by admin
Virgin Galactic, on the first commercial space flight there will be three Italians

There will be three Italians, Air Force soldiers and researchers from the National Research Council, on board the first commercial mission of Virgin Galactic, called Galactic01, a scientific mission for experiments in microgravity conditions.

The suborbital flight is scheduled between 27 and 30 June and for the company marks the beginning of a series of monthly flights. The second, Galactic02 is in fact scheduled for early August. This was announced by Virgin Galactic itself.

Space, last test for Virgin Galactic before voyages with paying passengers

Fixed 2021 glitches

The announcement of the American company comes about three weeks after the completion of the Unity 25 mission, which marks the resumption of flights after about two years of pause necessary to solve the technical problems that in 2021 had led to the postponement of the missions, including the one with an Italian crew initially scheduled in September 2021.

First commercial spaceflight offer

“The Company’s first commercial spaceflight will be a demonstration of the value and capabilities of Virgin Galactic’s unique suborbital science laboratory,” the company wrote.

Find out more

“We are launching the first commercial space flight offering with two innovative products: our scientific research and space missions with private astronauts,” said Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic, in the note.

See also  NASA spacecraft actively hits asteroids to test how to save Earth from apocalypse | NASA | Spacecraft | Asteroids | Impact | Save Earth | Doomsday |

You may also like

Green energy: Rheinenergie plans large-scale heat pump with...

What Italy can offer Musk

Vivo official announcement: the flagship with the strongest...

The VOLTERO PS12 in the test, 3500 cycles...

What actually happened to the Blu-ray?

What Italy can offer Musk

PlayStation 5 “FINAL FANTASY XVI” release commemorative exhibition...

Tech Diary — Early June 2023

South Korea’s Enleum HPA-23RM ear amplifier: quiet like...

These are the consequences for you

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy