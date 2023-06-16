Virgin Galactic, on the first commercial space flight there will be three Italians

Listen to the audio version of the article

There will be three Italians, Air Force soldiers and researchers from the National Research Council, on board the first commercial mission of Virgin Galactic, called Galactic01, a scientific mission for experiments in microgravity conditions.

The suborbital flight is scheduled between 27 and 30 June and for the company marks the beginning of a series of monthly flights. The second, Galactic02 is in fact scheduled for early August. This was announced by Virgin Galactic itself.

Fixed 2021 glitches

The announcement of the American company comes about three weeks after the completion of the Unity 25 mission, which marks the resumption of flights after about two years of pause necessary to solve the technical problems that in 2021 had led to the postponement of the missions, including the one with an Italian crew initially scheduled in September 2021.

First commercial spaceflight offer

“The Company’s first commercial spaceflight will be a demonstration of the value and capabilities of Virgin Galactic’s unique suborbital science laboratory,” the company wrote.

“We are launching the first commercial space flight offering with two innovative products: our scientific research and space missions with private astronauts,” said Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic, in the note.