Giuseppe Virgone leaves the leadership of PagoPa to assume the role of CEO of Hype, the Italian fintech startup born from Gruppo Sella and Illimity.

Born in 1968, Virgone’s career immediately moved along the lines of new financial technologies, founding two startups in 2006 and joining the Digital Transformation Team led by Diego Piacentini 10 years later.

In 2019 he held the role of Digital Payments Manager and Strategic Manager of the IO App, the single app of the public administration, winner of the Compasso d’Oro award for industrial design last June.

Shortly after, he assumed the role of sole administrator of PagoPa, the platform for payments to public administrations.

The numbers reached by Pagopa: 332 million transactions in 2022

The data released last week by the Department for Digital Transformation certified the success of PagoPa in Italy, which in 2022 carried out 332 million transactions for an economic value of 61 billion. Numbers that have set the new historical record for the payment platform, with growth compared to 2021 equal to 103%.

Virgon leaves at the moment of maximum growth of the creature he helped create. “Working on the birth and development of such a strategic reality as PagoPa was an honor for me and I am happy to have contributed to the creation of infrastructures that have shortened the distance between institutions and citizens”, declared the manager.

Hype, an online bank with 1.7 million customers

Hype will be his new challenge. A light banking. A fintech startup, it has been said. A return to the origins for Virgone. Hype was born in 2015 as a joint venture between Gruppo Sella and Illimity, a banking group founded in 2018 by Corrado Passera. Hype today to 1.7 million customers. A startup, but quite established.

And Virgone today that PagoPa “is in the hands of a team of great value” declares to embrace Hype “with the same philosophy: to shorten the distances between consumers and money control and management tools, facilitating financial inclusion thanks to digital . In Hype I found a young and capable team, strongly motivated to contribute to the creation of a new financial culture. I will work so that together we can still go a long way in this direction, having at the same time the mission and the desire to lead one of the first and best expressions of Italian fintech to unleash all the potential that arises in a rapidly evolving market”, concludes the manager.