Virtual drivers with real aspirations: what Italian Gran Turismo professionals do (and dream about).

in the image above, from left: Busnelli, Gallo and Mangano

The world of esports involves 1.6 million people in Italy (those who claim to follow an event several times a week) and over 530 million worldwide; in our country, this market is worth 47 million euros, which becomes $1.4 billion worldwidea growth of 21% compared to 2021.

These are important numbers and important figures, of which, however, only a small part reaches the protagonists. Up to the pilots, speaking of esports related to driving video games: “In the environment there’s a lot of money going around, and the teams invest a lot of moneybut the percentage that reaches us is small,” he explained Valerio Gallo, the Italian champion of Grand Touring and one of the best sim-drivers in the whole world.

The dream of becoming pilots for real

For this reason, both he and his colleagues would like to do something else in life and imagine and dream of a career in the racing world, but the real ones: Gallo, George Mangano e Marco Busnelli they told us when we met them in Amsterdam on the occasion of penultimate round of the GT World Series 2023the world championship of Gran Turismo 7.

Gallo was the world champion of the popular video game for PlayStation in 2021, Mangano won the first edition of the tournament in 2018 and Busnelli, who is just 21 years old, is among the most promising emerging drivers in our country. And pretty much all 3 have the same dream: “I would like to be a pilot”, they replied when we asked them what they would like to be when they grow up. They would like their story to be like that of Jann Mardenborough, who just went from virtual to real races, as well told in the film Gran Turismo: The Story of an Impossible Dreamdirected by Neill Blomkamp and starring, among others, by Orlando Bloom e David Harbour.

As mentioned, the reason is that “you can’t live with this at the moment, because you don’t earn enough to live there”, and therefore “at the moment it is what we do, and we are happy to do it, but above all it is a hobby”.

youtube: the Amsterdam stage of the GT World Series 2023

The other possibility: become a coach

The problem is that, compared to what is described in the film, it’s not that easy make the leap from virtual to real: “There are few outlets for sim-racers, because the partnership with the FIA ​​(the one that allowed Mardenborough to become a professional driver, ed) is suspended for now”.

And so, these guys have to come up with something else: if Busnelli doesn’t seem worried for now, and indeed would like to “do both things, continue with the virtual races but also try the real ones”, Mangano, who is 25 years old, found another outlet. AND he started being a teacher: “It’s something I started in 2019 with the Williams Academy, then moving on to companies like GT Factory and ADT Esports Academy,” he told us. But does this thing work in Italy too? And who are the customers? “Of course it works, and the audience is large, from 15 years to 40 and beyond – Mangano explained to us – the younger ones take courses to learn how to play better and also to put the advice into practice in the real world, in karts; adults to pass tracks or levels they are stuck on”.

The lessons are held remotely: “We use voice chat, I connect to the lobby of Gran Turismo 7 or to the general one of the PlayStation 5 to see them drive and give advice in real time on how to approach a curve, where to brake, how to be faster and so on”. And the prices? “They go from 50 to 150 euros per hour, you can take single lessons or packages”. And there are many kids who maybe get them as gifts from their parents.

A hope towards Gran Turismo 8

The courses are undoubtedly useful, as we have been able to understand by listening to and trying to put into practice some driving advice from Busnelli and Mangano, despite the fact that Grand Touring is (according to them) an “accessible game anyway, which is easy to approach”. According to Gallo, who is 23 years old, “it’s a simulator but it has a not too high entry threshold” and above all “to obtain important results and become good, it is not mandatory to set up a workstation with a seat and steering wheel at home: you can do everything even with just the joypadwhich in fact is also preferred by some professional sim-drivers”.

According to them, “the beauty of Gran Turismo is also this”, namely the fact that “it has a good balance between a simulation and a more arcade title”. That’s why from next Gran Turismo 8 do not expect major upheavals but they hope for one thing: “That the GT Academy will come back and that the competitions are linked to the real world, so as to have the chance to try a racing career”. Obviously.

