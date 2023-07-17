Virtual reality also lands in the Milan Cathedral…

The virtual and augmented reality they are arriving in many different areas and now they are also landing at Milan Cathedral. One of the most famous and celebrated symbols of the Lombard city can now be discovered in a completely new way. An initiative that is part of the path of innovation and digitization which the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo di Milano has carried out with increasing commitment in recent years.

The Duomo of Milan can also be discovered in virtual and augmented reality

It will be two o’clock immersive experiences that we will be able to experience first hand. The first, curated by the talents of AnotheReality, is totally in virtual reality, which will guide us to discover the origins of the Milan Cathedral, in the literal sense. In fact, we will be teleported to about 100 km from the city center to go and visit the Candoglia quarryin the heart of Val D’Ossola, where the marbles that make up the Milanese cathedral are extracted and worked.

It starts from the Church of San Gottardo, a stone’s throw from the Duomo. Up to five visitors at the same time will be able to wear the Oculus headsets and travel first to a museum room where they can discover the history of the cathedral, and then reach the real Candoglia quarry. The experience, lasting about ten minutes, will end putting us to the test to sculpt one of the statues of the Milan Cathedralalways in virtual reality.

Lorenzo CappanariCEO and Founder of AnotheReality, told us about the development of this project as follows:

“We wanted to do something different, again. We wanted something truly innovative, so we thought about how to make the most of the potential of technology. The idea is clearly that of moving towards increasingly virtual experiences in the world of culture and the Milan Cathedral lends itself very well to this type of experimentation. Although in reality we are talking about technologies that are more than mature enough.

360° experiences have the ability to teleport you, but not the ability to interact. This may seem trivial, but it increases the sense of immersion and presence exponentially. You truly feel in another world when you can interact with it, not just when you look at it. We wanted to bring Candoglia Cava to life“.

From virtual to augmented reality inside the Milan Cathedral

The second project takes a different approach, but is equally engaging. Duomo Time Walker it is in fact a journey through time in augmented reality, to discover the history of this monument. An experience created in collaboration with ARt-Glass, taking advantage of the smartglass Epson Moverio BT-350.

A route will guide us to the key places of the cathedral, while an audio guide he will tell us their story. Through augmented reality, however, we will have the opportunity to immediately grasp all the references, but above all to discover the past of the Cathedral. We will thus immediately discover what the square was like before this church arrived, the different stages of construction and much more. Without forgetting that augmented reality will be able to bring the windows and other remote corners closer to our gaze to enjoy them to the fullest.

The entries from the project

Thus commented the launch of these new initiatives by the President of the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo, Fedele Confalonieri:

“With the overcoming of the pandemic emergency, the Duomo, in this 2023, is confirming itself as a privileged place to visit for those arriving in the city. Our enhancement proposals, however, are always aimed at both tourists and citizens of Milan, since we are convinced that only starting from this dimension of ‘Milanese home’, it is possible to understand the story of a story that has been renewed for 636 years .

The initiatives we are presenting today represent a further step in the digital journey we have undertaken to make the history of the Duomo ever more accessible, with its 3,400 statues, its innumerable facade projects, the 15,800 pipes of its organ“.

He was joined by Mons. Gianantonio Borgonovo, Archpriest of the Cathedral and Director of the Culture Area of ​​the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo of Milan:

“When technology is placed at the service of man and culture, surprising potential is generated which can even allow us to recreate the environment of the Candoglia quarry a hundred kilometers away from it or help every visitor to immerse themselves in the reality of our Cathedral with new eyes. Our gaze at what surrounds us, in an awareness that can only arise from a critical and reasoned approach, therefore invites us to measure ourselves with reality in a dimension that is truly ‘immersive’“.

So instead Claudia Sorlini, Vice President of the Cariplo Foundation:

“We have always been close to the Fabbrica del Duomo, in the numerous activities it carries out in promoting visits to this symbol known throughout the world. We did it, for example for the Cathedral Museum and the rearrangement of the Veneranda Fabbrica Archives.

The basic objective that animates the action of the Cariplo Foundation is to offer opportunities for culture to an ever wider and more diverse public; very often the intent is to bring culture closer to those who are excluded from it, or who have no access possibilities. In this case, the Fabbrica del Duomo takes the visitor into the future, with cutting-edge visual immersion techniques. It’s a further way to involve and bring people closer to a place that represents a very important part of the city’s history“.

Chiosa infine Maria Pina Carai, Director, Head of Client Management Global Merchant Services di American Express:

“American Express enthusiastically supports the city of Milan with various initiatives aimed at enhancing its beauty and promoting its tourist attraction at an international level. Supporting the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo in its innovative visitor itineraries reflects our desire to enhance the artistic and cultural heritage of our country, support the digital transformation process and restore value to the local community, stimulating, through our ecosystem, a tourism of quality capable of attracting tourists from all over the world“.

The new experiences in virtual and augmented reality del Duomo di Milano, developed thanks to the contribution of the Cariplo Foundation and the support of American Express, will be available to the public from the end of July. For information on reservations and prices, please visit the official website.

