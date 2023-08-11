I Fought the App and the App Won

It’s a stormy and rainy day. I’m at the Packstation and want to pick up a package. So I pull out my smartphone and open the DHL app.

The app asks me to log in. The phone is still relatively new, it’s probably the first time I’ve logged in from this device. However, the password is stored in the password memory and I can retrieve it via Face ID and have it entered automatically.

Face recognition takes three attempts, which may be due to the drops on my glasses and bike helmet. However, I then have to enter a verification code, which is sent to me by email.

So I open the Mail app, remember the code and enter it in the DHL app. The DHL app now requires the new device to be activated. The previously used device is required for this, i.e. my old telephone.

I also happen to have my old smartphone with me. However, it has no network connection because the SIM card is in my new phone. Without an internet connection, however, neither activating a new device nor using the DHL app on the old device to authorize collection will work.

I now have two options: First, fumble the SIM card out of the new phone and put it in the old phone. Second, I could open a hotspot on the new phone and try to use it to give the old phone a network connection.

Given my numb fingers, option one isn’t really an option. But somehow it doesn’t work that the old phone connects to the new one, and I’m getting tired of it and going home first. So the package has to stay in its cool shaft until tomorrow.

(Virtualist)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

