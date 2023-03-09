KOBU Agency/Unsplash/Business Insider

Spam-E-Mailsdubious Web pages or Downloads of infected files – dangers are lurking around every corner on the World Wide Web. should protect antivirus programs that protect laptops, smartphones, tablets and the like from harmful software such as viruses, Trojans, worms and other malware. But how safe are these antivirus programs really?

Virus protection tested by Stiftung Warentest

The answer: In fact, most antivirus programs are surprisingly safe. That has a Test by Stiftung Warentest result. The consumer organization for the March issue (2023) of the “Test” magazine overall 28 antivirus programs for Windows and Mac examined. For the investigation, the softwares were in terms of their protective effecther handlingher computer load as well as you privacy behavior examined. For the overall result, the categories were weighted differently:

Protection (65 percent)

Handling (25 percent)

Computer load (ten percent)

Privacy Policy (zero percent)

Fortunately, of the 28 antivirus programs tested 15 received the quality rating “good”.. At least there were five other virus protection software satisfactory. The other three – all from the Russian manufacturer Kaspersky – have not received a quality rating from Stiftung Warentest. Reason is one Warning from the Federal Office for Information Security about antivirus programs from this manufacturer.

Test winner at Stiftung Warentest: The best virus protection

Since the test turned out so well, it is not surprising that Stiftung Warentest not just a test winner could determine, but several. A total of four programs for Windows shared first place. There are also two antivirus programs for Mac.

The best antivirus programs for Windows

total are the results for Windows antivirus programs were slightly better. The four Windows test winners each have the Overall grade 1.6 (corresponds to the quality rating “good”). What you should know about it?

Stiftung Warentest: The best virus protection for Mac

In contrast to the Windows programs, the two Mac leaders “only” have it on the Overall grade 1.9 (also “good”) done. The results of the test winners can be found here:

The entire test report with the results of all 28 antivirus programs can be found at “Test.de”. There you can buy, download and read the article from the March issue (2023) of “Test” magazine.