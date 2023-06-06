Vision Pro: Apple introduces new headset glasses

With the new Apple headset you can see your surroundings thanks to the new “EyeSight” technology. Apple

Apple unveiled its Vision Pro headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 on Monday. The device features “EyeSight” technology, which informs the user about their surroundings while wearing it. Vision Pro will cost $3499 and is slated to launch in the US early next year. More countries will be added later next year.

Now it’s official: Apple is launching its first major product since the Apple Watch. Dubbed the Vision Pro, the new mixed reality headset offers a three-dimensional interface with immersive image and sound quality, a slimmer design compared to its competitors, and a technology called EyeSight. On the one hand, the Vision Pro lets users immerse themselves in virtual reality like conventional VR glasses. At the same time, however, it always allows you to perceive the analog environment. Vision Pro should also be usable in public or in the company of others.

The headset, which looks like futuristic ski goggles, offers users a three-dimensional user interface. With this, you can see your analogue environment and virtual reality at the same time or switch between both worlds. EyeSight helps users find their way around their environment by alerting them to the presence of other people. When someone approaches a Vision Pro user, the headset brings them into the user’s field of view while simultaneously displaying the user’s line of sight. So it’s the “first spatial computer,” as Apple CEO Tim Cook explained at the event.

Apple

When an app is used with Vision Pro, the headset’s outer display gives visual cues that the user is busy or distracted with something else. This visual cue varies depending on whether the user is browsing Safari or watching a movie.

“Euro eyes are an important indicator of connection and emotion,” Alan Dye, Apple’s vice president of human interface, said during WWDC, the company’s annual developer conference, held in California on Monday. “EyeSight doesn’t just show your eyes, it gives others important clues as to what you’re focusing on.”

read too Apple announces that your iPhone will soon be able to speak with your voice – a 15-minute training session is enough

Where and how can you use Vision Pro?

Apple sees a possible use for the Vision Pro at work because you can display many large virtual displays in your field of vision. However, the Apple glasses should also be able to be used like a mobile 3D cinema and for other entertainment applications. The Disney+ streaming service will be available on the Vision Pro right from the start.

Whether EyeSight will help reduce the public stigmatization of Vision Pro remains to be seen. But being able to be aware of your immediate surroundings is a step in the right direction.

At this time, EyeSight isn’t available in competing devices like Meta’s Quest 3, which was announced just days before Apple’s Vision Pro. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in particular continues to believe in a future in which large parts of life would take place in a digital world – the “Metaverse”. To emphasize this, he renamed the Facebook group “Meta”.

Another key difference between the two devices is the price: the Vision Pro will cost $3,499, while the Quest 3 starts at $499. Apple said Monday the Vision Pro will be available in the US in early 2024. It is not yet clear when the headset will be available in Germany.

Carolina Milanesi, an analyst at market research firm Creative Strategies, said she doesn’t think the headset is currently intended for the mass market. Instead, Apple is initially targeting technology enthusiasts and developers who will program applications for the Vision Pro. “For this demographic, even the $3,500 that Apple wants for the first generation isn’t a problem. They want the latest and the best. The price tag doesn’t matter that much.”

read too Thanks to strong iPhone sales: Apple exceeds expectations with quarterly figures business/apple-ubertrifft-erwartungen-quartalszahlen/”>

This text was translated from English by Hendrikje Rudnick and edited with material from dpa. You can find the original here.