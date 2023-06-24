Home » Visit the Tower of London and admire Clive Rosefield’s Invictus Sword from Final Fantasy XVI
Visit the Tower of London and admire Clive Rosefield's Invictus Sword from Final Fantasy XVI

Visit the Tower of London and admire Clive Rosefield’s Invictus Sword from Final Fantasy XVI

Article: Ben Lyons – Gamereactor.cn

Square Enix has been pushing for the release of Final Fantasy XVI, and has been doing so with a string of interesting launch events, partnerships, and launches. The latest of the bunch sees the game publisher teaming up with Royal Armories in Tower of London, which sees a replica of Clive Rosfield’s Invictus Sword go on display next month.

https://twitter.com/finalfantasyxvi/status/1671080819686006784

Created by swordsmith Tod Todeschini, the sword is said to be accurate in size and shape, while being made of metal to make it even more authentic.

While you can head to Tower of London today to see the sword as part of the White Tower series, you can also check out the YouTube video below for an in-depth look at the sword and how it came to be.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xm6q5QJuvIQ

The sword will be on display until July 19, so if you’re in London in the next few weeks, don’t miss your chance to check it out.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

