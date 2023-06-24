Home » Visit the Tower of London and admire Clive Rosefield’s Invictus Sword from Final Fantasy XVI
Technology

Visit the Tower of London and admire Clive Rosefield’s Invictus Sword from Final Fantasy XVI

by admin
Visit the Tower of London and admire Clive Rosefield’s Invictus Sword from Final Fantasy XVI

Square Enix has been pushing for the release of Final Fantasy XVI, and has been doing so with a string of interesting launch events, partnerships, and launches. The latest of the bunch sees the game publisher teaming up with Royal Armories in Tower of London, which sees a replica of Clive Rosfield’s Invictus Sword go on display next month.

Created by swordsmith Tod Todeschini, the sword is said to be accurate in size and shape, while being made of metal to make it even more authentic.

While you can head to Tower of London today to see the sword as part of the White Tower series, you can also check out the YouTube video below for an in-depth look at the sword and how it came to be.

The sword will be on display until July 19, so if you’re in London in the next few weeks, don’t miss your chance to check it out.

See also  [Field materials]The strong Intel 13th generation is here! Need to buy even if the quantity is small? - PCM

You may also like

Test: Crucial T700 PCIe 5.0 SSD (compared to...

Minimal guide to Temu, the TikTok of ecommerce...

FiiO SP3: The brand’s first active speaker is...

Euro 7 gets the first victim

Innovations from the Eurobike trade fair

MSI RTX 4060TI 8GB Gaming X Trio

“War Chess Three Kingdoms” was officially launched on...

CO2 storage: Algae farming is not a solution...

Italy extends the moratorium to recognition systems f…

“Final Fantasy XVI” Weilei Review: Where will “Final...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy