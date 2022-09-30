Listen to the audio version of the article

Silence, soft lights and as soon as the visitor crosses the threshold, the narration of the room that houses archaeological pieces from the Etruscan era starts automatically, in the headphones. Just approach the display cases and the description of the works begins by itself. A very different user experience from the traditional push-button audio guides that interrupt the rhythm of the visit to the museum and in which it is difficult to synchronize with our companions. Here inside the Luigi Rovati Foundation Art Museum, opened a few weeks ago, everything is very fluid thanks to the best technology, the one that expresses itself without being a hindrance or being seen.

The elegant user experience relies on a hardware infrastructure of indoor positioning location-based (i.e. able to detect the presence of people in space) which is based on beacon.

A system that integrates all services

The audio guide is one of the cornerstones of the unique digital platform, Experience Guide, which is the most innovative aspect of the museum. Usually the different functions of a cultural institution are managed by different software, which do not speak to each other: ticketing, Crm (ie the management system), Ccms (the collection management system). “In response to the client’s request to integrate all these aspects – says Alessandro Masserdotti, co-founder of the Dotdotdot studio, – we have put to good use all our experience gained in the industry and in fact we have created a system integrator so far non-existent in the cultural field “.

Personalized content based on the user

Bringing services, data and content together in a single digital governance has significant consequences. Once the app has been downloaded, which will soon be available on the stores, the user will be invited (not obliged) to fill in the user profile and the data will be managed anonymously. At the time of the visit, the smartphone communicates with the digital architecture step by step. In the future, the user may be offered in the audio guide the path and contents most suitable for age (path for adults, children, etc.) or for knowledge and interests (general public, specialists, teachers, etc.). Each visitor will therefore be able to receive the contents in a personalized way, which can be produced and modified directly by the museum team on the platform.

Feedback from the public on the set-up

In the meantime, with this system, the museum (in the photo by Delfino Sisto Legnani, DSL Studio, at the top of the noble floor) has begun to monitor in real time how many and what contents of the audio guide are listened to and the flow of visitors in the rooms, so as to have feedback on how the public uses the spaces and the exhibition. In fact, the museum has equipped itself with an analysis tool that can offer information to make any changes to the layout and provide useful information to the curators.