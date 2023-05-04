Visualitics becomes part of the Sesa Group which grows in Data Science and Analytics

The growth path started by continues thana reference operator in the sector of technological innovation and IT and digital services for the business segment, which it aims to acquire human resources and digital skills in sectors of strategic importance, through M&A industriali bolt-on to support the digital evolution of companies and organizations.

In this direction, the Group has just signed a partnership agreement, through the wholly owned subsidiary Var Groupfor the acquisition of 59.5% stake in Visualiticsreference operator for data management and analysis, as well as Premium Reseller of the international vendor Tableau (Salesforce Company), with a workforce of around 40 human resources, annual revenues of around 4 million euros and an Ebitda margin of 20% .

The acquisition follows those made in these first months of the year: Amaecoa company specialized in the development and design of energy monitoring systems and eco-sustainability performance, NextStepwhich offers software and digital transformation solutions to local public companies by supporting their payments digitalisation, e Assist Informaticawhich deals with the development of proprietary software solutions for the agri-food chain.

“In the current phase of business evolution that requires a growing drive towards digitization and sustainability, we are continuing the path of pooling skills in areas of strategic development, strengthening specializations and innovative solutions in the Data Science and Analytics fields” he declares Alessandro FabbroniSesa CEO.

With Visualitics, Sesa strengthens its expertise in Data Science e Analytics



In order to strengthen the transition process of organizations that aspire to become Data Driven, Visualitics uses Business Intelligence platforms such as Tableau to allow companies to streamline data collection, cleaning and analysis processes with suitable solutions Data Visualization e Data Management.

By joining the Sesa Group, the Turin-based Visualitics enriches the skills of Strategic Business Unit Data Science di Var Groupwhich reaches a total of around 125 specialized resources and approximately euro 20 million in revenues, constituting a pole of expertise in support of the realities of the Italian industrial and entrepreneurial fabric throughout the entire Data Journeyfrom the Data Platform to the most advanced applications based on Artificial Intelligence.

The corporate partnership was created on the basis of evaluation criteria consistent with those generally adopted by the Sesa Group, with the operational involvement, also through long-term equity commitment mechanisms, of the managing partner and founder of Visualitics Alberto Bertellino, with sustainable growth objectives long term.

Data Science and Analytics, engine for the digitization of Made in Italy

“We welcome the Visualitics team which strengthens our skills in Data Science and Analytics, a strategic lever for the digital evolution of companies and organizations. Innovative technologies and specific knowledge of business processes are required to meet the challenges of Made in Italy companies and districts. The skills of Visualitics will be enhanced as part of a long-term development plan oriented towards industrial continuity and the growth of human capital” they comment Francesca MorianiCEO of Var Group e marco ferrando Managing Partner della SBU Data Science.

Albert Bertellino Managing Partner of Visualitics since its establishment adds “We are pleased to join the Sesa Group organization, in order to accelerate the growth of skills and contribute with our know-how to the consolidation of the Data Science organization, developing all the digital skills of our human capital, with innovative solutions developed for the benefit of excellent Made in Italy and international companies in the Data Science and Analytics fields”.